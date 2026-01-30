Big Birthday

This month, Renaissance Publishing proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of award-winning storytelling rooted in community, culture and connection.

Founded in post-Katrina New Orleans in 2006, Renaissance began with a small but passionate team of 15 staff members and four titles. Today, we have grown to more than 25 employees, seven core magazines, and nearly 20 custom publications serving audiences across the region and throughout Louisiana. None of this growth would have been possible without you, our readers. Your loyalty, engagement and trust continue to inspire everything we do.

As we honor this milestone, we reflect on the partnerships we’ve built, the creativity that fuels our work, and the unwavering commitment of our staff who bring these stories to life month after month. At the same time, we look ahead with excitement as we expand our digital footprint and explore new ways to inform, connect and inspire our audience. It is truly an honor to tell your stories and to be part of the communities we serve.

We chose the name Renaissance at a time when New Orleans itself was rebuilding and redefining its future. In many ways, that same sense of renewal and optimism is present again today. With newly elected city leadership, there is a renewed energy across New Orleans — one rooted in collaboration, accountability and a shared commitment to progress. This moment feels different, and we are “all in” for meaningful change that works for everyone and strengthens the city we love.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we also find ourselves in the heart of Carnival season — a time that perfectly captures the spirit of New Orleans. One of our favorite traditions is the New Orleans Magazine King Cake Contest, a beloved annual event that celebrates one of the city’s most iconic treats. Each Carnival season, readers are invited to sample, savor and vote for their favorite king cakes from across the region, sparking friendly rivalries and sweet debates. It’s a fun, community-driven way to honor the people that keep this Carnival traditions alive.

If you haven’t voted yet, visit MyNewOrleans.com for more details — and thank you for being part of our story for the past 20 years.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing