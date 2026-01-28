Bienville Capital Group Named on Forbes List

METAIRIE, La. – Metairie-based wealth management firm Bienville Capital Group has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for the second consecutive year.

The Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. Rankings were published Jan. 7, 2026, using data as of March 31, 2025.

Emmett G. Dupas III, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual since 2003, leads Bienville Capital Group. His practice focuses on financial and retirement planning, qualified plans and risk management solutions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes once again for the work our team does day in and day out for our clients. The commitment to our clients and our community aligns with our mission statement of helping families and businesses with their financial goals,” said Dupas.

“We are very excited to have Forbes name us one of the Best-In-State wealth management teams. We appreciate our continued work with the team, our partners and all our clients,” said Vice President and Partner, Dylan Hoon CFA®.

Bienville Capital Group operates as a practice of Northwestern Mutual. Neither Forbes nor its research partner, SHOOK Research, receives a fee in exchange for rankings. No compensation was provided for the ranking, though licensing fees apply for use of the Forbes name and logo. Rankings and recognitions are not a guarantee of future investment success.

About the Forbes Top Wealth Advisors & Best-In-State Lists

Forbes recognizes the top wealth advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years’ experience.