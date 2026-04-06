NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Bienville Capital Group, an affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, announced it has been recognized among leading retirement-plan advisors and teams. Emmett G. Dupas III, president and CEO, has been named a 2026 Top Retirement Plan Adviser by PLANADVISER Magazine – his 11th time on the list. Additionally, the firm has been recognized for the ninth consecutive year among the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Teams, with assets under advisement of at least $100 million.

“Earning these two accolades back‐to‐back is truly a testament to the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of our entire Bienville Capital team,” said Dupas in a release about the honor. “Every day, we work to design retirement strategies that inspire confidence and drive real participant success. These recognitions fuel our passion to innovate, educate, and deliver measurable outcomes for the people and organizations we serve.”

The PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers designation recognizes the top retirement plan advisers in the industry based on quantitative measures. To be listed, advisers were required to have either a minimum of 50 retirement plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of at least $400 million.

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The NAPA Top DC Advisor Team list focuses on individual firms, or what may, in a wirehouse environment, be referred to as a team or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location.

The 2026 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Adviser listing is available online at Awards | PLANADVISER. The 2026 NAPA Top DC Adviser Teams listing is available online at NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams – (2026) | National Association of Plan Advisors (napa-net.org)