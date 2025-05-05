BGR Welcomes New Director of Development

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On May 2, the Bureau of Governmental Research announced that it has hired Heather Sweeney to serve as its Director of Development. In this position, Heather will work alongside BGR President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray and the Board of Directors to secure funding for BGR’s continued independent and nonpartisan public policy research.

A Massachusetts native, Heather was born and raised in Beverly, a city just on the outskirts of Boston. She attended Connecticut College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Heather later earned a master’s degree from Ohio State University. She moved to New Orleans in 2008 for a job opportunity.

“I care deeply about the everyday issues that shape life in New Orleans. BGR plays a vital role in advocating for effective, transparent, and accountable local government – which will help create a thriving community for us all,” Heather said.

Heather has two decades of experience in fundraising and philanthropy, most notably at Second Harvest Food Bank, where she also served as Director of Development.

Outside of BGR, Heather serves on the board of the New Orleans Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and currently coordinates the organization’s monthly professional development programming as program committee chair.

“Heather has already made a positive impact here at BGR with her breadth of knowledge in the art of fundraising,” Rebecca said. “We welcome her to the team and look forward to her contributions to BGR’s future success.”

To learn about ways to support BGR’s independent research to improve government in the New Orleans area, click here.

About BGR

BGR is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization. Since its founding in 1932, it has been dedicated to informed public policymaking and the effective use of public resources in the Greater New Orleans area. For more information, call (504) 525-4152 or visit BGR’s website, www.bgr.org.

BGR is a proud member of the Governmental Research Association, the national organization for governmental research professionals. The GRA began in 1914, with the realization that effective policymaking requires good information, not just good intention. The GRA is home to independent organizations providing this information — trusted, objective, non-partisan, and practical research and data to local and state leaders.