BGR Welcomes 2 New Employees

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has announced the addition of Derek Landrum, business and operations manager, and Natanael Pabon-Trinidad, research analyst.

Landrum, a native of the New Orleans area, has a background in youth development and program management. He served as a 4-H Agent with the LSU AgCenter, overseeing the youth development program in Orleans Parish from 2017 to 2021 and in Plaquemines Parish from 2021 to 2024. He holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Tulane University and a master’s degree in agricultural and extension education from Louisiana State University. As business and operations manager, he is eager to leverage his extensive experience and educational background to streamline BGR’s office processes and contribute to the organization’s success.

Pabon-Trinidad holds dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science, along with a Master of Public Administration, all from Louisiana State University. Prior to his full-time role, he interned at BGR during summer 2023.

Originally from Puerto Rico and now a longtime resident of Jefferson Parish, he has a research portfolio includes internships and assistantships with LSU, PFM Group, and the Louisiana Department of Health. His work spans various areas, including climate and energy policy, as well as fiscal and budgetary policy.

“BGR is excited to welcome Derek and Nate to our team. Their expertise and enthusiasm will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of promoting informed public policy in New Orleans and the surrounding areas,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR president and CEO, in a press release.

BGR is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization founded in 1932.