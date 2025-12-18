BGR Report Says Convention Center Omni Deal Could Cost Less

NEW ORLEANS – A new report from the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), “It’s a Big Deal,” says the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center could save hundreds of millions of dollars in public subsidies tied to its pending deal with Omni Hotels for a $600 million, 1,005-room headquarters hotel. The deal is expected

NEW ORLEANS – A new report from the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), "It's a Big Deal," says the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center could save hundreds of millions of dollars in public subsidies tied to its pending deal with Omni Hotels for a $600 million, 1,005-room headquarters hotel. The deal is expected to be finalized by March 2026, with the hotel opening in 2030.

While acknowledging the hotel’s strategic importance and saying it does not oppose the project, BGR examines whether the size and structure of the public subsidies built into the deal are larger or longer lasting than necessary to support it. Under the current terms, the hotel would retain an estimated $836.7 million over 45 years from taxes paid by hotel guests through long-term tax rebates, primarily from hotel room taxes and sales taxes generated by the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

“These tax rebates could remain in place for decades after they are no longer necessary for Omni to hit its profit targets,” the report states. Using the Convention Center’s own projections, BGR found that by the hotel’s 12th year of operation, Omni would exceed its annual profit target even without the tax rebates, which would nevertheless continue for another 33 years under the current deal structure.

Project Scale and Public Contributions

The Omni will be the fifth largest hotel in New Orleans and the first with at least 1,000 rooms built in the city in more than 40 years, a scale the Convention Center says is critical to attracting large-scale conventions. Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, has echoed that view, saying a headquarters hotel like the Omni “will make New Orleans an even more competitive destination for meetings and conventions.”

That size and scale also underpin the level of public investment tied to the project. In addition to the tax rebates, public contributions include an $80 million investment from the Convention Center to help cover construction costs as well as an estimated $23.7 million for the hotel site.

BGR estimates the tax rebates would cost the State, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, and the Convention Center along with its economic development district, more than $800 million over 45 years. By contrast, the City of New Orleans, the Orleans Parish School Board and the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) would retain all hotel and sales tax revenues from the project, shielding those local revenue streams from the currently proposed rebates.

Omni would cover the remaining $520 million and be liable for any cost overruns, limiting the public’s financial risk, while assuming the bulk of the project’s construction, financing and market risk. Omni would also make rent and profit-sharing payments to the Convention Center, resulting in an estimated net public contribution of $669.2 million over 45 years.

BGR - Options to Reduce Public Costs

The report outlines four alternative scenarios that would reduce public contributions by roughly $500 million while having little or no impact on Omni’s projected returns. BGR found that ending tax rebates after 20 years would generate an estimated $504.4 million in public savings, with a present value of $105.8 million, and that two of the options would be revenue-neutral for Omni.

BGR’s recommended approaches include:

Capping the duration of hotel and sales tax rebates at 20 years, aligning the incentives with the period in which they are needed to meet projected profit targets.

Replacing long-term tax rebates with a one-time, upfront payment that preserves value for Omni while significantly reducing long-term public costs.

Limiting any payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) to a maximum of 20 years, rather than allowing it to remain open-ended.

Phasing in full property taxation over time, gradually increasing PILOT payments until the hotel reaches full taxation.

By recalibrating the public subsidies, BGR concludes that the Convention Center can still achieve its goal of building a headquarters hotel while preserving hundreds of millions of dollars in future tax revenue for other critical public needs and investments, even as the analysis does not attempt to quantify the broader tourism, visitor-spending and economic impacts associated with a new convention hotel.

Pending Approvals and Points of Leverage

BGR says several approvals still required ahead of the project's March 2026 target date create opportunities to revisit and revise the hotel's financial terms to reflect these BGR recommendations:

the State and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District must agree to forgo certain tax revenues

the City must approve zoning and height variances - a property tax incentive known as a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), and

the sale of a portion of a public street to expand the hotel site.

The report notes that the development agreement does not set a maximum term for the PILOT, giving City officials discretion to revisit its structure, including capping it at 20 years and gradually phasing in full property taxation.

BGR says tax rebates paid far in the future have little value to Omni but represent a meaningful loss of future revenue for the public. As a result, the company values $576.4 million in rebates during the final 25 years of the deal at just $20.7 million, compared with a public value of $105.8 million.

That gap, the report concludes, creates room to shorten or restructure the subsidies with little impact on Omni's profitability. Ending the tax rebates after 20 years would reduce Omni's projected 45-year profit by about 3%, while preserving hundreds of millions of dollars in public revenue.