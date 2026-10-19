BGR: New Orleans Trash Subsidies Could Reach $80.6M

NEW ORLEANS — A new report from the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) estimates that the City of New Orleans will have spent approximately $80.6 million from its General Fund to cover shortfalls in trash collection and disposal costs between 2021 and the end of 2027. The findings raise concerns about whether the city’s new sanitation fee structure includes sufficient safeguards to protect residents from unnecessary costs.

The report, “More Cash for Trash: How New Orleans Can Align Sanitation Fees with Service Costs and Protect Ratepayers,” examines the growing gap between sanitation revenues and expenses, as well as the city’s transition to a fee structure that will automatically adjust to cover service costs beginning in 2028.

Released Oct. 16, the study comes ahead of the New Orleans City Council’s Oct. 19 hearing on the Department of Sanitation’s 2027 budget.

- Sponsors -

The city’s residential sanitation fees had remained unchanged since 2011, even as the cost of trash collection and disposal climbed from $35.7 million in 2021 to a projected $61.2 million in 2026. Much of that increase resulted from new collection contracts signed following Hurricane Ida that included enhanced worker safety requirements, updated equipment, higher compensation and annual inflation adjustments.

On Oct. 1, the monthly sanitation fee increased from $24 to $32.25, an increase of $8.25, or approximately 34%. Even with the increase, the sanitation program is projected to face a $22.4 million funding shortfall in 2026 and approximately $6.4 million in 2027.

To cover the difference, New Orleans has relied on its General Fund, diverting resources that otherwise could support public safety, infrastructure and other municipal services. In 2025 alone, the sanitation deficit accounted for approximately 20% of the city’s $130 million budget shortfall, according to BGR.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

New Fee Structure Raises Oversight Questions

Beginning Jan. 1, 2028, New Orleans will move to a cost-based sanitation fee that adjusts annually to reflect the expense of providing trash collection and disposal services.

The change is intended to eliminate the recurring funding gap and reduce the sanitation program’s dependence on the General Fund. However, BGR found that the ordinance establishing the new system does not require an independent or formal assessment of whether the city’s sanitation costs are reasonable before those expenses are passed along to ratepayers.

Without such oversight, higher contractor payments or inefficient service arrangements could translate directly into higher monthly bills for residents.

- Sponsors -

“Households across New Orleans just saw their trash fee go up, and starting in 2028, it will change every year,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR President and CEO. “Residents should be able to see what they’re paying for and trust that they are getting a fair price.”

Customer List Discrepancies Could Cost Millions

More accurate accounting of the properties receiving sanitation service could offer one opportunity to reduce costs.

A 2026 Louisiana Legislative Auditor report found nearly 13,000 potentially ineligible addresses on contractors’ customer lists, including vacant properties and duplicate listings. Because the city pays contractors based on the number of addresses served, inaccurate lists can increase costs.

Another concern is the discrepancy between the 164,625 service locations on contractors’ lists and the 143,653 billing accounts maintained by the Sewerage & Water Board. The city’s sanitation director estimates that the difference of nearly 21,000 locations may be costing approximately $6 million. Correcting those records could significantly reduce the projected $6.4 million sanitation deficit in 2027, although the actual savings will depend on the results of the city’s verification process.

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General identified similar concerns in 2010, indicating that the problem has persisted for more than a decade.

The city is currently verifying its sanitation customer lists, with the initial review expected to be completed by spring 2027. Officials also plan to establish guidelines for regular verification before the new fee structure takes effect. Correcting the lists could reduce the projected funding shortfall, while monthly reviews could help prevent future discrepancies.

City administrators told BGR they consider current contract rates consistent with the value of services provided and do not plan to renegotiate existing agreements beyond potentially allowing more frequent adjustments to customer lists. Instead, officials are focusing on correcting the city’s sanitation customer database ahead of future contract renewals. Current collection contracts expire in 2029 and 2031.

Recycling and Trash Collection Costs Under Review

Recycling represents another significant expense. The city’s curbside recycling program costs approximately $11 million annually, although only 41% of eligible locations have enrolled. Contractors are paid to provide recycling service to all eligible addresses, meaning the cost is shared by all sanitation ratepayers regardless of whether they participate.

Potential changes include reevaluating participation, service options and how the recycling program is funded.

Another question is whether New Orleans should restore twice-weekly trash collection, and whether the benefits would justify the additional cost. The city estimates restoring twice-weekly collection would cost approximately $12 million more annually.

New Orleans reduced collection frequency following Hurricane Ida in 2021 to address service disruptions and staffing shortages. Missed pickup complaints declined approximately 75%, from 11,193 in 2023 to 2,768 in 2025, although some residents continue to express frustration over the reduced collection schedule.

BGR Calls for Stronger Financial Oversight

To strengthen financial accountability, BGR recommends that the City Council amend the sanitation fee ordinance to require a comprehensive review of collection and disposal costs at least every five years, beginning within the first year of the new fee structure. The organization also recommends more frequent reviews during the initial years of implementation.

The proposed changes would also require an annual public report detailing sanitation and recycling costs, service performance and affordability, giving residents a clearer understanding of how their fees are being spent.

Under the city’s implementation schedule, officials must publish the first cost-based fee and explain its calculation by Oct. 1, 2027. The new fee will take effect Jan. 1, 2028.

BGR concluded that aligning sanitation fees with actual expenses could eliminate a longstanding burden on the city’s operating budget, but cautioned that regular cost reviews and public accountability will be necessary to prevent ratepayers from absorbing unnecessary expenses.