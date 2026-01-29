BGR Highlights Achievements in 2025 Impact Report

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) has released its 2025 Impact Report detailing how the policy recommendations it has made have influenced public finance, infrastructure investment, public safety and government accountability across the New Orleans region.

According to the report, BGR’s work in 2025 contributed to significant taxpayer savings and informed major policy decisions at the city and parish level. Among the most notable outcomes, BGR estimates that taxpayers will save $88.5 million over 30 years after it urged the City of New Orleans to meet federal criteria allowing the issuance of tax-exempt bonds.

Fiscal Impact and City Finances

The report includes highlights of BGR’s efforts to strengthen city finances through recommendations for a structurally balanced budget, a multi-year financial planning process and formal policies to safeguard reserve funds.

BGR also proposed restructuring public subsidies tied to the Convention Center hotel project to reduce public investment by approximately $500 million while preserving future tax revenue for other priorities. In its report It’s a Big Deal, BGR said the Convention Center could save hundreds of millions of dollars in public subsidies under its pending agreement with Omni Hotels for a $600 million, 1,005-room headquarters hotel.

Accountability and Infrastructure

In the area of public accountability, BGR examined the proposed $510 million city bond package advanced in 2025 and reviewed how the previous $500 million bond authorization was spent, using that analysis to assess whether the City’s plans were well developed, financially responsible and likely to produce effective outcomes.

The organization also addressed infrastructure governance and funding issues, advancing recommendations on drainage financing following the merger of the City of New Orleans and Sewerage & Water Board drainage systems. BGR found the city’s drainage system faces a $35 million to $60 million annual funding gap and recommended a fair, transparent approach that could include a stormwater fee, existing drainage taxes and enhanced public oversight.

In addition, BGR reported efforts to protect levee board governance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining independent, expert-informed oversight.

As part of its voter education work, BGR surveyed the policy positions of candidates for mayor, City Council and sheriff to provide comparative information ahead of the fall 2025 elections.

Public Safety and Criminal Justice

Public safety and criminal justice issues also featured prominently in the report. BGR informed voters ahead of the successful renewal of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office tax in May 2025, which was aimed at stabilizing jail funding. Following the May 2025 jailbreak, the organization reissued recommendations for jail reforms and governance changes.

National Recognition and Awards

BGR’s work received national recognition in 2025 from the Governmental Research Association, which honored the organization with three awards including for Outstanding Policy Achievement for its efforts to encourage the City of New Orleans to meet the criteria for issuing $468 million in tax-exempt municipal bonds as opposed to taxable bonds, which carry higher interest rates.

BGR also won the Effective Education award for a follow-up report on the “Fair Share” tourism tax deal, and the Best Short Form Writing award for a May 2025 BGR NOW report examining the Orleans Parish jailbreak.

Public Forums and Annual Events

In addition to its research output, BGR highlighted its public engagement efforts, including its quarterly Breakfast Briefings, which convened members, policymakers and the public to discuss regional economic and governance issues. Topics in 2025 included St. Tammany Parish’s emergence as a separate economic area from the New Orleans–Metairie metropolitan statistical area, infrastructure improvements tied to the Super Bowl, post-Katrina government reforms, and conditions in Louisiana’s property insurance market.

In addition, the organization reported strong attendance at its Annual Luncheon which drew more than 600 guests. Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Rick Atkinson served as the featured speaker, discussing the American Revolution ahead of the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The event was presented by Hancock Whitney Bank and Ochsner Health, with additional support from Delta Utilities and IMTT, and was part of the Janet Howard Speaker Series in Governmental Research.