People on the Move

Beth Walker Promoted to CEO of Ochsner Medical Center

September 23, 2024

NEW ORLEANS (Sept. 23, 2024) — Beth Walker, former CEO of Ochsner Baptist, has now been promoted to CEO of Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans (OMC).

A native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Walker has served as CEO of Ochsner Baptist since 2019. The healthcare executive is the first female CEO of OMC.

Previously, Walker served as COO of the ambulatory clinics at OMC. She holds degrees from Ohio University and The Ohio State University.  She is a graduate of GE’s Health Management Academy Fellowship, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), and a certified Dare To Lead facilitator.

Walker moved to New Orleans in 2002 to participate in Ochsner’s Administrative Fellowship program.  She has since spent her career at Ochsner, working both on the Northshore and OMC and Baptist, touching almost all clinical departments at various levels of responsibility within operations.

In 2013, Walker was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 12 “Up and Comers” and in 2015, by Becker’s Hospital Review as a “Rising Star: 25 Healthcare Leaders Under 40.” For four years running, Becker’s has also recognized her on a list of “Women Hospitals and Healthcare Systems Need to Know.”

Walker is very active in the local community. She serves on the board of directors for Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Discovery Health Sciences Foundation, and the Jefferson  Chamber of Commerce, where she served as chairperson in 2020. She is also a veteran member of the Junior League of New Orleans.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

