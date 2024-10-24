Beth Ann Branch Appointed President and CEO of Port NOLA and NOPB

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 24, 2024) — The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Beth Ann Branch as president and Chief Executive Officer of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB), effective Dec. 1, 2024. Branch, a global maritime expert with over 20 years of experience in transportation and logistics, succeeds Ronald Wendel Jr., who served as acting president and CEO during the transition.

“After a comprehensive national search, it was clear that Beth Ann Branch is the visionary leader needed to propel Port NOLA and Louisiana forward,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. “Her deep understanding of the commercial landscape and proven track record of economic growth will ensure our State remains a critical player in the global supply chain.”

Branch has served as Chief Commercial Officer at Alabama Port Authority since 2021, where she helped the port achieve recognition as the second fastest-growing U.S. port in the last decade, according to Forbes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

- Sponsors -

Earlier in her career, Branch held positions at the Port of Oakland and A.P. Moller – Maersk, where she was director of marketing and communications for Maersk Line, Limited, and General Manager of Global Business Process. She also managed Pacific Westbound Trade at Sea-Land Service, Inc. and began her career as a Program Manager at a nonprofit.

The position was posted in July 2024, seeking a candidate with strong business acumen and political savvy to navigate local and national growth initiatives.

“Beth Ann Branch is the leader we need for our next phase of growth,” said Mike Thomas, chairman of Port NOLA and NOPB. “Her strategic mindset and extensive experience will be essential in positioning the Port as a key player in international trade.”

The search was conducted by Korn Ferry, with former Chairman Joseph Toomy overseeing the process.

“I am honored to join the Port NOLA and NOPB teams,” said Branch. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation in global commerce, creating jobs, and driving economic growth. Together, we will invest in infrastructure and secure long-term prosperity for Louisiana.”

In addition to her maritime experience, Branch has ten years in program development and administration in the nonprofit sector, including oversight of a U.S. Agency for International Development grant in Eastern Europe.