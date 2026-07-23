Robinson Morris – Beta Tau Alumni Association Names Executive Director. Image provided by the Beta Tau Alumni Association.

NEW ORLEANS – The Beta Tau Alumni Association (BTAA) has announced the appointment of Dr. David W. Robinson-Morris as its Executive Director. A nationally respected strategist, educator, and nonprofit leader, Robinson-Morris will lead the Association’s strategic growth, alumni engagement, philanthropic partnerships, and organizational development.

Founded in 2021 by alumni of the historic Beta Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at Xavier University of Louisiana, BTAA advances educational opportunity, alumni engagement, and philanthropic support for Xavier University while strengthening the impact of its members nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Robinson-Morris and look forward to expanding our impact under his leadership in partnership with the Board of Directors.,” said Dr. John H. Jackson, Chair of the BTAA Board of Directors. “David’s proven ability to build partnerships, inspire communities, and translate vision into measurable impact makes him uniquely qualified to lead BTAA into its next era.”

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Jackson noted that BTAA has already demonstrated its commitment to Xavier University through its landmark $500,000 pledge supporting future generations of students.

A Fall 2004 initiate of the Rho Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at Loyola University New Orleans and a member of the Sigma Lambda Chapter, Robinson-Morris has built a distinguished career in higher education, philanthropy, and organizational leadership. He is Founder and Principal of The REImaginelution, LLC and Founder and Executive Director of the Center for the Human Spirit and Radical Reimagining.

Robinson-Morris most recently served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Institute for Black Intellectual and Cultural Life at Dartmouth College. He previously held leadership and faculty positions at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he advanced institutional fundraising, academic innovation, and community engagement. A nationally recognized scholar, author, and speaker, his work focuses on educational leadership, social transformation, Black intellectual traditions, and human flourishing.

“I am honored to join the Beta Tau Alumni Association in this capacity,” Robinson-Morris said. “BTAA demonstrates the power of alumni leadership rooted in scholarship, service, and brotherhood. I look forward to partnering with our Board, brothers, Xavier University, and community partners to strengthen our network, deepen our impact, and invest in future generations.”

Founded in 1936, the Beta Tau Chapter was Xavier University’s first fraternity chapter and has produced generations of leaders committed to scholarship, leadership, and service. Robinson-Morris’ appointment comes as BTAA continues to expand its membership, strengthen strategic partnerships, and increase its philanthropic impact.

About the Beta Tau Alumni Association

The Beta Tau Alumni Association (BTAA) is a nonprofit organization founded by alumni of the Beta Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at Xavier University of Louisiana. BTAA strengthens alumni engagement, supports educational and social initiatives, advances Xavier University’s mission, and promotes leadership and service in communities across the nation.