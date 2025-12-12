For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets. As advisors, they work with clients to pursue their goals with confidence. Although technology has generally been a great tool for research, one downside of our super-connected world is that we are getting information from various sources at all times, and it can be difficult to determine what is relevant and trustworthy. We are all constantly inundated with headlines about the market and the economy, which can feel overwhelming. Having a trusted advisor to help cut through the noise can help clients focus on what’s applicable to their own needs and goals.

Advisors at Besselman Wealth Planners work with clients to understand their unique situations and what outcomes they’d like to work toward. Once goals are identified, they’ll help design a financial plan built to pursue those goals over the long term. Having a long-term plan helps clients avoid the pitfalls of reacting to market headlines and volatility. Emotional reactions—such as fear during market downturns or enthusiasm during rallies—can lead to impulsive choices that may undermine long-term financial goals. By focusing on long-term plans rather than short-term market movements, investors can make more rational decisions. Market fluctuations are inevitable, but sticking to a well-defined investment plan, rebalancing periodically, and maintaining a long-term perspective are key to avoiding emotionally-driven mistakes.

“Clients have recently been asking me if the market is nearing an AI bubble. In my experience, trying to guess the future is less useful than falling back on the fundamentals of steady long-term financial planning,” says Patricia Besselman-Main, CFP®, President of Besselman Wealth Planners. “We know that the market will have dips and rallies, and we design financial plans with this in mind. Our clients’ plans take into account things like when they may need to use their funds, their comfort level with taking risks, and a whole host of other factors. A key priority of our firm is helping clients to feel informed and empowered about their finances so that they can avoid emotional responses to market activity.”

As the Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said, “Change is the only constant in life.” We don’t know when or how our lives will change, but we do know that change is inevitable. Changes in family, career, or other areas of life might call for changes to a client’s financial plan. Besselman Wealth Planners’ advisors can help recalibrate the plan to account for evolving goals and circumstances.

Besselman Wealth Planners advisors have decades of experience in the financial industry and have the tools and knowledge needed to advise clients. Whether you are just starting out, established in your career, or looking to retire, a Besselman Wealth Planners advisor can help you design a plan that’s right for your needs and guide you as you pursue your goals.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge is separately owned, and other entities and/or marketing names, products, or services referenced here are independent of Cambridge. Insurance offered through Besselman & Associates, who is not affiliated with Cambridge.