NEW ORLEANS — BermudAir announced Nov. 24 that it is expanding its North American network with the addition of four new seasonal international routes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) beginning May 19, 2027. The Bermuda-based boutique airline will introduce twice-weekly nonstop service between New Orleans and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS); San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP); Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM); and Ocho Rios, Jamaica (OCJ).

“This is another exciting day for New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans region,” said Helena Moreno, Mayor of New Orleans. “Expanding our international connections creates new opportunities for visitors, businesses and residents while strengthening the relationships that connect our communities throughout the Caribbean and Central America. We welcome BermudAir’s investment in our market and look forward to the opportunities these new destinations will bring to our city and region.”

New Orleans is one of seven new North American cities included in BermudAir’s 2027 expansion, bringing the airline’s Caribbean and Central American service to the Greater New Orleans region. BermudAir is building its network around the strength of Bermuda and an expanding portfolio of Caribbean and Central American destinations. Through its use of fifth-freedom flying rights, the airline connects North American cities directly with destinations throughout the region, offering travelers access to multiple international markets through one boutique carrier. Fifth-freedom flying rights allow an airline to transport passengers between two foreign countries as part of a service connected to its home country.

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“We are excited to welcome BermudAir and its expanding network to New Orleans,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “Adding four destinations through one airline gives our passengers more choices for international travel and provides new opportunities to connect our region with the Caribbean and Central America. We appreciate BermudAir’s investment in the New Orleans market and look forward to building a successful partnership.”

New International Flight Schedule

BermudAir’s summer 2027 schedule will include twice-weekly nonstop service between New Orleans and four international destinations, operating Wednesdays and Saturdays:

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS): May 19 through Sept. 25, 2027.

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San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP): May 19 through Sept. 25, 2027.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM): May 19 through early September 2027.

Ocho Rios, Jamaica (OCJ): May 19 through early September 2027.

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Beginning in late August, service to Providenciales and San Pedro Sula will transition to Saturdays only.

The new routes will provide travelers throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South with additional options for Caribbean vacations and travel to Central America. They will also make it easier for visitors from these international markets to experience New Orleans and the surrounding region, known for its distinctive culture, cuisine, music and hospitality.

“New Orleans is a city that connects people, cultures and commerce, and these new international routes build on that proud tradition,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Expanded nonstop air service strengthens our position as a gateway to the Americas and the Caribbean, opening new opportunities to welcome international visitors while giving our residents greater access to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. We are grateful to our partners at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and to BermudAir for their continued investments in our region and their confidence in the strength and potential of the New Orleans travel market.”

“Four more international destinations make the best airport in America even better,” said Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “As we continue to grow our airport, residents, tourists, and businesses will all collectively benefit.”

BermudAir operates a boutique airline model focused on connecting travelers with leisure destinations. Its growing network extends beyond its home base in Bermuda to destinations throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

Strengthening Economic and Cultural Ties

“On behalf of the Consulate of Honduras in New Orleans, I am truly delighted and honored to share this exciting news with our Honduran community in Louisiana and all our fellow Hondurans,” said Anna Gabriella Cardona, Consul General of Honduras in New Orleans. “As Consul of Honduras in New Orleans, I am especially pleased to see this new nonstop air connection between New Orleans and Honduras soon become a reality.”

Cardona said the route “represents an important benefit for our community, providing our nationals with a more convenient, faster, and potentially more affordable way to travel to their homeland and reunite with their families and loved ones. Beyond its benefits for our Honduran community, this connection also creates new opportunities for Honduras by promoting tourism, encouraging investment, and strengthening economic, cultural, and social ties between Honduras and Louisiana. This is more than just a new flight route; it is a bridge that brings our people closer together and opens new opportunities for both destinations.”

“We are thrilled to welcome a new nonstop flight connecting New Orleans and San Pedro Sula, a strategically located city that provides access to the largest port in Central America,” said Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. “This new route represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the ties between our regions, opening the door to increased commercial exchange, business development, and tourism.”

Expanding International Air Service

The BermudAir announcement comes amid continued expansion of international air service at MSY. Aeromexico is scheduled to launch nonstop service between New Orleans and Mexico City on June 17, 2027, with four flights per week. British Airways also increased the frequency of its nonstop service between New Orleans and London’s Heathrow Airport to four flights per week beginning Oct. 26, 2026.