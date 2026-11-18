NEW ORLEANS — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred as announced a merger that will expand its Southshore operations, bringing real estate professionals David Claus and Spencer Rossie into the brokerage as partners who will help lead its regional operations alongside a group of established Greater New Orleans agents.

New Partners Bring Local Real Estate Experience

Claus, a lifelong New Orleans resident, has experience in residential real estate, new construction and investment properties. His work has focused on the Greater New Orleans market, including property sales and real estate investment.

Rossie’s background includes residential real estate sales, property investment and agent development. He has also worked in coaching and mentoring real estate professionals, experience that will contribute to his leadership responsibilities within the brokerage.

- Sponsors -

The merger brings Claus, Rossie and a group of real estate professionals together with the brokerage’s existing leadership and partners, including Charlotte Dorion, Ricky Lemann, Rob Van Meter, Felicity Kahn, Darlene Gurievsky, Vince Liuzza, Jennifer Rice and Chris Slinker.

According to the company, the merger is intended to combine the participating agents’ existing businesses and client relationships while providing increased access to the brokerage’s marketing resources, technology and professional development programs.

Brokerage Expands Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Regional Presence

The merger is part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred’s efforts to expand its operations throughout Greater New Orleans and surrounding markets. The locally owned, full-service brokerage serves Greater New Orleans, the Northshore, Tangipahoa Parish and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It operates as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate network.