Benson Capital Partners Closes Real Estate Deals in Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth

NEW ORLEANS – Benson Capital Partners, via its inaugural real estate fund, recently closed two investments with developers in Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded by Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and governor of the New Orleans Pelicans, the BCP Real Estate Fund has now completed eight investments across the Southeast, including three in Louisiana, since being formed in January 2023.

In Atlanta, BCP partnered with Pope & Land Real Estate to acquire a student housing property near Georgia Tech’s campus in Midtown Atlanta. Other partners in the deal included Noro Management of Atlanta and The Helis Interests of New Orleans.

In DFW, BCP is providing capital for Panhandle at Rayzor Ranch, a 105-unit apartment development in Denton, Texas. Denton is home to the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University with a combined enrollment of nearly 60,000 students. The property is located in the 400-acre Rayzor Ranch development, which contains nearly 1 million square feet of retail and medical uses, providing the amenity base for the region. Town Companies and BC2 Capital, both of Dallas, are partners with BCP in the project.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in these two properties,” said Keith Schneider, managing director of real estate at BCP. “This acquisition demonstrates our fund’s ability to source deals with leading local partners throughout the Southeast. We see ample opportunity for strategic investments throughout the region, and especially in our home state of Louisiana. We are confident our investments will not only deliver attractive returns for our investors but also contribute to the communities in which we invest.”

Since its inception in 2019, Benson Capital Partners has focused on scalable and growing technology startups across the Southeast. In 2023, BCP launched Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, a fund dedicated to executing strategic real estate investments.