Benson Capital Leads $2M Investment in Civilized AI

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Civilized AI, a GovTech startup dedicated to making cities better, announced closing a $2million seed funding round led by Benson Capital, with participation from Tulane University, Austin Capital Factory and members of the local angel investment community.

Founded by Matt Wisdom, who previously built TurboSquid into a global 3D marketplace that was acquired by Shutterstock for $75M, Civilized AI is tackling one of society’s most fundamental challenges: improving how cities serve their residents.

AI Startup Targets Smarter, More Responsive Cities

“Over 80% of people live in cities, and municipal budgets represent the largest pool of resources our communities have to improve everyone’s quality of life,” said Matt Wisdom, CEO and Founder of Civilized AI. “We’re building AI agents that make it easier for residents to get the help they need while enabling government workers to do their jobs more effectively and with less stress.”

Civilized AI’s platform leverages world-leading AI agents to transform city services across multiple channels including chat, SMS, and email, with voice capabilities coming soon. The technology goes beyond traditional 311 service request systems to encompass comprehensive municipal operations including content management systems (CMS), controlled knowledge bases, and complex workflow automation.

This integrated approach streamlines performance across departments, reduces errors, maintains human-centered service, and delivers clear, intelligible notifications to users. Residents can easily report issues, request services, access city information, and track the status of their interactions through intuitive interfaces, while city workers benefit from intelligent workflow management and knowledge systems that enhance their productivity.

Louisiana Investors Back Homegrown Innovation

Mike Katz, Senior Managing Director at Benson Capital, brings deep venture capital experience from his work at Battery Ventures, Greycroft, and in establishing the U.S. investing practices for Alibaba Group. As an adjunct professor at the Tulane A. B. Freeman School of Business, teaching Entrepreneurial Management and a longtime advocate for Gulf South innovation, Katz recognizes the transformative potential of Civilized AI’s approach.

“At Benson Capital, we invest in visionary companies shaping the future of cities like New Orleans,” said Katz. “Our mission is to support entrepreneurs building transformative technologies that fuel economic growth and strengthen the Gulf Coast region. Civilized AI, BCP’s 20th portfolio company, exemplifies that mission. With Matt’s proven leadership and deep understanding of civic infrastructure, Civilized AI is uniquely equipped to reimagine how cities function. By streamlining services and addressing long-standing inefficiencies, it’s more than a promising startup, it’s a vital solution for cities facing 21st-century challenges. BCP is proud to support a company delivering bold, intelligent solutions to the civic issues that matter most.”

Kimberly Gramm, MBA, PhD, the David and Marion Mussafer Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer at Tulane University, leads the Tulane Innovation Institute, which has quickly become a catalyst for regional innovation. Under her leadership, the Institute received the 2024 Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center Award from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. Gramm brings over 18 years of experience in early-stage technology venture development, having supported the creation of more than 390 startups that have raised over $500 million in early-stage investment capital.

“Tulane Ventures was created to support Louisiana-based entrepreneurs who develop technologies that improve people’s lives in our community and around the world,” said Gramm, who is also the managing director of Tulane Ventures. “By backing a talented New Orleans-based founder like Matt Wisdom and his newest venture, we are confident that this platform will be able to scale to cities across the nation to enhance government services, making them more accessible and efficient for all residents. I am excited to watch this company grow here in New Orleans!”

“Civilized AI represents exactly the kind of company we’re working to grow here in Louisiana — one that blends world-class innovation with a deep commitment to improving life at home,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer, Louisiana Economic Development. “By building AI technology that makes cities more efficient and responsive, Civilized AI shows how Louisiana-grown startups can solve global challenges while creating meaningful impact right here in our communities.”

The investment comes at a time when cities nationwide are struggling with aging infrastructure, limited resources, and growing resident expectations for responsive government services. Civilized AI’s solution addresses these challenges by modernizing the interface between residents and city services, creating efficiencies that benefit both citizens and government workers.

The company’s mission to “Make cities better” reflects a pragmatic understanding that improving urban life requires better tools for both residents seeking help and the dedicated public servants working to address their needs. By reducing friction in service requests and improving response coordination, Civilized AI aims to strengthen the social contract between cities and their residents.

About Civilized AI

Civilized AI is building AI-powered solutions to make cities better places to live. The company’s platform enables faster, more efficient city services through AI agents that work across chat, SMS, email, and other channels. By making it easier for residents to find what they need and simpler for government teams to manage requests, Civilized AI is transforming urban technology for the benefit of all. For more information, visit civilized.ai.

About Benson Capital

Benson Capital is a New Orleans-based venture capital firm founded by Gayle Benson to foster entrepreneurship, spur innovation, and promote job growth in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. The firm manages over $100 million across multiple funds and focuses on identifying and supporting fast-growing, scalable companies.

About Tulane Ventures

Tulane Ventures Seed Fund is a $10 million seed fund that supports early-stage ventures in Louisiana. The fund focuses on ventures in the health/medical, climate/energy, and artificial intelligence/technology sectors. Tulane Ventures partners with the Tulane Innovation Institute, led by Kimberly Gramm, to support aspiring entrepreneurs in developing ideas, launching startups, and attracting industry, investment, and talent needed to drive innovation in the Gulf South region. For more information, visit tulaneventures.com.