Benjamin M. Parks Joins Gordon Arata

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Gordon Arata has announced that Benjamin “Ben” M. Parks joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Based in the New Orleans office, Parks joins the firm’s commercial transactions group collaborating with clients in a range of industries, including energy and natural resources, real estate, chemical, industrial, manufacturing and construction.

“Gordon Arata has an excellent reputation as experienced and talented attorneys providing high quality legal services in a wide variety of practice areas,” said Parks in a press release. “I’m excited to be part of the firm’s collegial, client-centered culture.”

“Ben has the experience, intelligence, and drive to provide excellent, efficient and prompt assistance to our clients,” said Marion W. Weinstock, chair of Gordon Arata’s commercial transactions section.

Enrolled in Louisiana State University’s 3+3 Pre-Law Program, Parks earned his B.S. in political science and entered LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center on an accelerated track, completing his studies one year early and graduating LSU Law cum laude. He served as a senior associate and development editor of the “Louisiana Law Review.” Parks’s comment “Let It All in? Expert Witness Qualification in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits” was published in 2021.

Parks received the Paul M. Hebert Scholar Award, Dean’s Scholar Award and CALI Award for Highest Grade in criminal Law and immigration Law. While in law school, he worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Brian A. Jackson of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

From regional businesses and global entities to public companies and closely held partnerships, Gordon Arata attorneys represent a multitude of clients in virtually all aspects of their business. Their expertise includes entity formation and governance, commercial financing and secured transactions and mergers, acquisitions and divestures.