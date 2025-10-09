Benefits & Testimonials

Why Joining the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Might Be the Smartest Move Your Business Makes

Strategic Networking That Actually Works

Gerald Rossen, Founder & CEO of HustleHawks, highlights how the Chamber’s events and tools allow him to network intentionally.

“The Chamber’s events can draw an impressive range of business leaders, and having access to attendee lists and matching a face to the name as they arrive has allowed me to network intentionally instead of leaving connections to chance.”

Instead of hoping to run into the right person, Rossen now plans strategic conversations with potential clients and partners in advance. That level of preparation led to high-impact opportunities—like helping direct VIPs during Super Bowl week through a connection made at a Chamber event.

Toby Hubbell, of Advanced Office Systems, echoes that sentiment:

“At the very first Power Hour I went to, I felt welcomed by the team—and I met three other business owners that I consider dear friends. Those first connections helped me not only exceed my business goals but also allowed me to make new friends.”

He adds: “The Chamber events have given me the opportunity to schedule meetings with local businesses and move forward in a short time—ultimately creating valuable partnerships.”

Advertising That Hits the Right Audience

Amy Kirk Duvoisin, Events and Sponsorship Manager at WWOZ, joined the Chamber in 2025 to get visibility for the station’s new Brass Pass Business Packages—and it paid off.

“The biggest success was actually hearing from people that they saw it and want to participate next year… Aligning WWOZ with [the Chamber] enables me to feel confident I’m reaching a particularly astute and engaged audience.”

With a strong readership and a business-forward audience, the Chamber’s newsletter and advertising platforms allow organizations to market more efficiently—and to the right people.

Real Business Comes From Real Relationships

Ty Rhea Salvant, Founder of Time with Ty, says the Chamber helped her overcome one of the biggest challenges for small businesses: marketing.

“Posting events and press releases is quick, simple, and effective—and it helps me reach a wider audience.”

She joined for the networking, but stayed for the community:

“Through my membership and by visiting local businesses, I’ve met customers, service providers, business partners, and even friends.”

Those partnerships have helped Ty grow her business organically—from a powerful referral network to collaborative experiences that go beyond a LinkedIn connection.

Hosting and Participating Builds Brand Trust

Theresa Purcell of Doerr Furniture has experienced the Chamber from every angle—attending, hosting, and networking.

“Every meeting we attend, and having multiple interactions is a benefit. You’ll have acquaintances who become friends, who then make up a customer base… It goes down the line.”

By hosting After Hours events and attending everything from Dine Arounds to Power Hours, she has turned casual encounters into loyal customer relationships.

“If you’re in the New Orleans area and you live in a home, you are a (Doerr) customer. For us to be able to host you, meet you and welcome you into our furniture store is a pleasure and an honor.”

Purcell’s experience shows that Chamber engagement isn’t just about collecting business cards—it’s about creating space for genuine community-building that turns into long-term business.

Staying Ahead Through Education and Insight

Whether it’s seminars on crime and safety, updates from the Downtown Development District, or Q&A sessions with city leaders, the Chamber helps businesses stay informed and prepared.

As Duvoisin notes: “I have learned so much from seminars related to crime and safety, to general hospitality and tourism updates… and just being able to talk personally to local business owners who I would not have met otherwise.”

This level of access isn’t just informative—it’s empowering. It allows members to adapt quickly and advocate effectively for their own growth and the wellbeing of the broader business community.

A Local Launchpad with Real Impact

When Rossen launched HustleHawks, he was intentional about rooting it in the local ecosystem:

“I joined the New Orleans Chamber because I wanted HustleHawks to be rooted in the local business community from the start.”

That intentionality paid off. His Chamber involvement directly led to client opportunities with event venues, caterers, and even the Chamber itself.

As Purcell notes:

“Research indicates the amount of times you have to interact with someone is about 9-10 times before they are comfortable with you.”

The Chamber gives you those touchpoints—multiple interactions in supportive environments that build familiarity, trust, and ultimately, business.

Final Word: Why Wait?

Every voice quoted here—whether from startups like HustleHawks, icons like WWOZ, or heritage brands like Doerr Furniture—echoes the same theme: The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is more than an association. It’s a thriving, human-powered network of ideas, opportunities, and shared success.

As Duvoisin puts it:

“It is ‘baseline’ for success for any small, medium, or large business in New Orleans.”

If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the time. Not just to shake hands—but to grow roots.