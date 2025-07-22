“Belle Noire” Comes to Ashé Powerhouse Theater

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Step back in time with “Belle Noire,” a dazzling musical tribute to the iconic Black songstresses from the dawn of early jazz to the height of the swing era, coming to Ashé Powerhouse Theater on Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Created by New Orleans-born vocalist Kayla Lewis, this immersive theatrical concert celebrates the sound, style and soul of legends like Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, Eartha Kitt and Dorothy Dandridge—not through imitation, but through bold reinterpretation. Blending vintage visuals, cinematic projections, elegant costuming, tap dance and live jazz, “Belle Noire” offers a cabaret-meets-theater experience that is at once nostalgic and strikingly contemporary.

Lewis will be joined by NYC jazz luminary Dandy Wellington, along with a stellar cast of performers from both New York and New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

“”Belle Noire” is a heartfelt tribute born from the bond my mother and I share over the golden age of Black female jazz legends,” said Kayla. “I’m excited to bring together some of the best performers – including many of my family members – to honor the women who shaped myself and many other black artists into who we are today.”

Tickets are available for purchase at bellenoireshow.com, with 30% of proceeds benefiting New Orleans non-profit organizations Second Line Arts Collective, a jazz education nonprofit dedicated to mentoring and empowering young musicians, and the New Orleans Dance Collective, a vibrant program teaching tap to local youth and nurturing the next generation of dancers. Both organizations have played a vital role in shaping the aesthetic and values at the heart of this production.

Beyond the glamour, “Belle Noire” is deeply personal to Lewis. The show began as a simple family project— a way to film Lewis performing classic songs and sharing them online for others to enjoy.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“We weren’t seeing much of this type of performance anywhere—not on YouTube, not online,” said Kayla’s mother, Leila Lewis. “Not just singers in pretty gowns, but theatrical, character-driven shows. So, we figured if we started it, maybe others would be inspired to follow.”

At the time, Lewis had begun stepping away from the structure of 9-to-5 life to pursue her creative path more intentionally—and, true to her introspective nature, she wasn’t in a rush to assemble collaborators. “Belle Noire” includes her father, veteran jazz bassist Kerry Lewis Sr., along with her brothers, uncles, and cousins. Her artistic cousin designed the evocative backdrops, while her dancer cousin delivers a featured solo.

“As a family, we create for the joy of it,” said Lewis. “We’ve been putting on music shows together for years—just to bring our vision to life and hear the kind of music we wish people still played.”

- Sponsors -

When New Orleans couldn’t provide the right tap dancers for the show’s vintage demands, Lewis reached out to a key figure from her past—celebrated dancer, choreographer, and director Mickey Davidson, her former dance teacher from the Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp, who soon came on board. Davidson helped assemble a passionate team of New York-based performers and now serves as the show’s director, helping shape its theatrical core. The result is a richly layered, cross-generational collaboration anchored in tradition and brought to life with modern verve.

“We want audiences to feel the magic of those glamorous women who poured every ounce of soul into a song,” Lewis said. “This is more than a concert—it’s a tribute, a resurrection, and a love letter to those who came before us.”

“Belle Noire” also features an all-star ensemble of New Orleans jazz stalwarts, including Louis Ford, Ronell Johnson, Jamil Sharif and Mari Watanabe.

List of Belle Noire Performers

Family Members

NYC Guest Performers/Creative Team Members

Jazz Musicians

For more information on “Belle Noire”: An Ode to Black Songstresses of Eras Past and to purchase tickets, visit https://bellenoireshow.com/.

Belle Noire Nonprofit Partners

Belle Noire is proud to support two incredible nonprofit organizations doing vital work in New Orleans. 100% of all donations and 30% of every ticket purchase will go directly to the groups below:

Second Line Arts Collective

Founded by musicians Gregory Agid and Darrian Douglas, Second Line Arts empowers young artists with the tools to thrive in both music and life. Their flagship Sanaa Music Workshop equips high school and college students with skills like financial literacy, contract negotiation, and creative branding. Programs like Little Stompers bring the joy of rhythm and culture to children at an early age. This is the organization that helped shape Kayla’s brother, Kerry Jr., and continues to change lives through visionary music education.

New Orleans Dance Collective (NODC)

Led by longtime dancer and social worker Ms. Janet Andrews, NODC uses dance as a powerful tool for healing, discipline, and empowerment among at-risk youth. With a mission rooted in the belief that movement transforms lives, NODC offers dance as therapy, expression, and community support for children facing emotional and environmental challenges. With over 58 years of teaching, Ms. Janet continues to inspire generations through her commitment to wellness and joy.