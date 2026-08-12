Beken Bio Wins $1.25M NSF Grant

NEW ORLEANS – Beken Bio, a biotechnology company focused on early cancer detection and located at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). The highly competitive grant is one of roughly 80 Phase II awards NSF makes annually nationwide and accelerate development of Beken Bio’s novel ovarian cancer liquid biopsy test.

The $1.25 million grant builds on Beken Bio’s successful SBIR Phase I award and represents an important next step in the development and validation of the company’s diagnostic technology. The Phase II award will fund the clinical validation of Beken Bio’s ovarian cancer blood test through a prospective multi-center study enrolling women undergoing evaluation for pelvic masses at hospitals across New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport.

The project will also support health economics and reimbursement planning with healthcare providers and payers and will enable preliminary development of the company’s second diagnostic program focused on early detection of lung cancer.

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Beken Bio is developing a liquid biopsy that uses a simple blood test to identify extracellular vesicles – tiny cancer-related particles that can appear in the bloodstream. The technology is designed to detect ovarian cancer earlier and in a less invasive way than current diagnostic approaches.

“This award represents an inflection point for Beken Bio,” said Christopher Millan, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO. “Over the past several years we’ve built the scientific foundation for our ovarian cancer detection platform. Phase II funding allows us to put that technology to the test in real patients across Louisiana, work toward reimbursement and commercialization, and begin expanding our platform to a second indication in lung cancer. It’s an exciting step toward building a company that can fundamentally change how cancers are detected.”

Testing the Beken Bio Technology in Louisiana

Beken Bio’s work addresses a major unmet need in gynecologic oncology: accurately distinguishing malignant from benign ovarian masses before surgery. The company’s technology seeks to provide objective molecular information about the signs of cancer ensuring patients at highest risk for ovarian cancer reach specialist care promptly.

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Building Toward Commercialization

The Phase II award also marks continued growth for Beken Bio in New Orleans. The company recently expanded its NOBIC laboratory operations to support its clinical and commercial development. The lab is designed to support regulatory and operational milestones as Beken Bio works toward commercialization of its first diagnostic product.

“Going from an SBIR Phase I to a Phase II award is one of the strongest validations an early-stage biotech can earn,” said Kris Khalil, executive director of NOBIC. “Beken Bio is an example of rigorous science advancing toward patients who need it. We’re proud that the clinical validation across Louisiana will be anchored in the company’s lab at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. With support from BioDistrict New Orleans, we’re expanding NOBIC’s SBIR and STTR assistance so more Louisiana companies can strategically compete for and win this kind of critical federal support.”

Beken Bio combines nanobiology with machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop new approaches to early cancer detection. By targeting abundant biomarkers in the body, the company aims to identify cancer earlier and ultimately improve outcomes for patients.