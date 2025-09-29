Beignet Fest to Feature 40 Varieties

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 8th annual Beignet Fest returns to City Park on Nov. 15 featuring multiple variations of New Orleans’ most beloved treat. Beignet Fest’s lineup includes 40 unique takes on beignets, including the 2024 judge’s choice winner, Loretta’s Crabmeat Beignet, as well as crowd favorites Ruby Slipper Cafe, PJs and The Vintage NOLA. Plus, with vegan, gluten-free and non-beignet options, there’s something for everyone.

“This year we’re excited to have a wide selection of both crowd favorites and new vendors bringing their A-game,” says Beignet Fest Foundation Executive Director Sherwood Collins. “Each year our amazing vendors find a way to create imaginative dishes that get bolder, bigger and more creative. From classic powdered sugar perfection to bold, savory surprises, vendors will compete for Best Beignet in Traditional, Sweet and Savory categories.”

New food vendors for 2025 include Southern’s, debuting a Spicy Chicken Beignet, Lillie’s Cajun Kitchen showcasing both Seafood and Boudin Beignets and Catered To bringing Gumbo Beignets, among others. Returning favorites include Asian Outdoor Kitchen’s Plantain Mochi Beignets, Any O’Cajun’s Crawfish Beignets and Ruby Slipper’s Ruby Beignet Trio, which includes Sweet Heat Chicken & Beignets, Ube Yuzu Beignets and the Cochon Tasso Cream Beignets.

With support from the New Orleans Tourism and Culture Foundation, Beignet Fest is set to showcase New Orleans’ music and cultural scene with a lineup that includes Marc Broussard as this year’s headline event, joined by the Rebirth Brass Band, Imagination Movers, Jeffrey “Jellybean” Alexander presents KINDRED, and the Prism Project.

In addition to the performances, the festival will host an Artist Market featuring local artisans. The market will highlight the city’s creative spirit, offering a wide selection of handcrafted and original works that reflect New Orleans’ cultural traditions.

Beignet Fest is supported by PJ’s Coffee, Abita Beer, The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, Gambel Communications and other local businesses.

Tickets start at $25 and children under 10 are free. Proceeds from Beignet Fest benefit the Beignet Fest Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization established to support the autism community in Greater New Orleans.. To view the full menu and to purchase tickets, visit beignetfest.com.

About Beignet Fest

Beignet Fest is a premier food festival in Louisiana that celebrates one of New Orleans’s most iconic dishes all in one place on one day. Proceeds from the event benefit the Beignet Fest Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization established to raise awareness and support for programs in Greater New Orleans that serve autistic youth and their families.