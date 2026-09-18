Beignet Fest Adds ‘The Porch’ Experience

NEW ORLEANS — Beignet Fest returns Saturday, Nov. 7 and will debut a new signature experience for festgoers called The Porch. Presented by Blue Runners, The Porch will serve as a gathering place where local chefs and food personalities will share the stories, traditions and people behind Louisiana’s celebrated culinary culture – all set against the backdrop of a welcoming front porch motif.

Celebrity chef, Kevin Belton, will host intimate, guided conversations on The Porch. Confirmed guests include Chef Nick Cook of Brigtsen’s Restaurant and Robbie Harrison of Loretta’s Authentic Pralines. Additional guests will be announced as the lineup comes together.

“We created Beignet Fest to celebrate the legacy of the iconic beignet from its roots as an 18th-century sweet treat brought to New Orleans by the French to the creative dishes and new interpretations we see today.” said Sherwood Collins, co-founder and executive director Beignet Fest. “It felt natural to create an experience that allows us to share stories like this about other traditions in our community.”

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For presenting sponsor Blue Runner, the experience is a natural extension of a brand with deep roots in Louisiana food culture.

“Food has a way of bringing people together, and so do great stories,” said Katie Bautsch, president of Blue Runner Foods. “Blue Runner has been part of Louisiana kitchens and traditions for generations, and we’re proud to help create a place where people can gather, connect and celebrate the food culture we all share.”

Beignet Fest Photo Credit Laura Williams Photography

Beignet Fest Returns Nov. 7

Beignet Fest is Saturday, Nov. 7 at New Orleans City Park’s Festival Grounds. It’s the ninth annual celebration of beignets, food, music and community. The Porch is part of Beignet Fest’s continued evolution as a signature New Orleans festival while supporting the mission of the Beignet Fest Foundation.

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Founded in 2016, the Beignet Fest Foundation was created to increase awareness and support for children on the autism spectrum. To date, Beignet Fest has raised more than $3 million to support education and enrichment programs serving children with autism and their families.

For more information about The Porch and to purchase discounted early bird tickets through Oct. 3, visit beignetfest.com. The 2026 Beignet Fest menu will be announced Oct. 5.