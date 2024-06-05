Beau Rivage Welcomes New Seafood Restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. – Coraline’s, a fine dining seafood restaurant, will open June 17 at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

“Coraline’s Gulf view, French Quarter-inspired design and locally sourced seafood menu will showcase the region’s rich heritage and culture in a setting that excites all the senses,” said Beau Rivage President and COO Brandon Dardeau in a release. “Diners can look forward to best-in-class hospitality and authentic regional cuisine in a stunning venue that overlooks the Mississippi Sound. We welcome our valued guests, food enthusiasts and local community to Coraline’s as the restaurant prepares to open later this month.”

Coraline’s Gulf seafood menu is a collaboration between Beau Rivage Executive Chef Kristian Wade and Coraline’s Executive Chef Austin Dedeaux, both Mississippi Gulf Coast natives who have more than three decades of combined experience in award-winning MGM Resorts and Coastal Mississippi restaurants. They will create dishes featuring oysters, crab, shrimp, snapper and redfish.

- Sponsors -

“Coraline’s pays homage to the Gulf of Mexico,” Wade said. “We are fortunate to have the Gulf in our backyard and enjoy introducing seafood and outstanding regional seasonal cuisine to our guests. Unmistakably Southern, welcoming, and refined, Coraline’s personifies traditional Cajun and Creole-inspired recipes presented with a modern hometown twist.”

Coraline guests enter through a classic French-inspired, trellis-covered alley. The main dining room features a variety of seating styles and arched windows providing a water view.