BE NOLA Announces 5th Annual Education Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BE NOLA, or Black Education for New Orleans, an organization dedicated to supporting and building the capacity of quality Black educators and Black-governed, Black-led schools, announced this year’s annual Black is Brilliant Summit, set to take place October 2–5 at the host hotel, The Barnett – JDV by Hyatt and Xavier University of Louisiana.

BE NOLA says the gathering will convene Black educators, community leaders, activists, artists, scholars, and visionaries to affirm their shared purpose, examine timely educational issues through a strength-based lens, and connect participants with vital community resources and support.

The four-day Summit promises a dynamic and enriching experience for all attendees, beginning with a vibrant welcome on October 2, BE NOLA said in a statement. The opening event at The Barnett New Orleans will feature music, drinks, and space to connect; a line dance session led by the New Orleans Zydeco Festival; and the unveiling of a gallery curated by photographer Ashley Lorraine in collaboration with BE NOLA, honoring Black educators through art, archives, and legacy.

October 3 at The Barnett offers a day of powerful reflection and cultural exploration, beginning with brunch and a screening of the impactful, youth-centered film Katrina Babies followed by a lively conversation with its director, Edward Buckles Jr. and writer Cierra Chenier moderated by native filmmaker, Shantrelle P. Lewis. Participants will then choose between immersive city tours led by local historians or visits to Black-owned businesses, spaces, and restaurants offering the real story of Black New Orleans.

The evening closes with a joyful R&B sing-off in the former Three Keys lounge, at the host hotel, an unforgettable night of laughter, soul, and community.

Saturday, October 4, at Xavier University of Louisiana is devoted to deep thought and meaningful exchange. The day is grounded in BE NOLA’s Black is Brilliant Syllabus, which centers five core pillars: Belonging, High Expectations with Love, Cultural Exposure, Legacy, and Rigorous Sight.

The morning opens with a fireside chat featuring renowned education advocate Dr. Howard Fuller in conversation with Dr. Camika Royal, scholar, author, and leading voice on the history and future of urban education. Dr. Fuller is a national leader whose work spans decades of organizing for Black political power and education justice. Together, they’ll offer both historical grounding and sharp clarity about the stakes for Black educators today.

Immediately after, Summit attendees will tune into a high-profile virtual panel, UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham, featuring Dr. David J. Johns, Dr. Brittney Cooper, and Dr. Yaba Blay in a powerful conversation on reclaiming Black education, exclusively for our Black is Brilliant Summit audience.

Next will be a dynamic session where hip hop, technology, and literacy intersect, featuring a Reading with a Rapper demonstration and performance.

Lunch will be served at Xavier’s Art Village, which, through a collaboration with The Black School, transforms into a 504-style Block Party. Expect a DJ, double dutch, card games, and intentional networking among educators, artists, and organizers like Andrea Heard, founder of the I Work for Children Project.

Her traveling classroom desk, signed by teachers making personal oaths to the children they serve, will be on site for attendees to add their own commitments.

The afternoon continues with breakout sessions led by teacher-leaders, historians, and cultural workers such as Ryan “phlegm” Gilbert, Stevona Elem-Rogers, and Mr. Leon A. Waters. Topics include the role of Black art in teaching, Black women’s voice in education, and the historical arc of Black education. Each session offers a unique lens on national shifts in public education post-Katrina and what those changes have meant for Black educators, bringing together powerful voices from both local and national landscapes.

To close out the day, Summit attendees will receive complimentary tickets to enjoy the National Fried Chicken Festival on Saturday evening.

Each day of the Summit will open with grounding breathwork to set an intentional and mindful tone for participants. The experience will culminate on October 5 with a “soft landing” session led by Adrianne “Ajax” Jackson Yoga Studio, featuring restorative breathwork, reflection, and, because it’s not a Sunday in New Orleans without it, a celebratory second line honoring the legacy and future of Black education will wrap up our weekend.

Grounded in legacy and reaching toward the future, the Black is Brilliant Summit centers Black educators and culture bearers in shaping what’s next. As we mark 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, this gathering holds space for memory, movement, and meaning, blending archival reflection with radical imagination and collective joy.

“The Black is Brilliant Summit, marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, brings together educators, artists, and community leaders to honor Black New Orleans and its global impact. It’s a space where national insight meets local genius, full of honest conversation, cultural celebration, and meaningful connection. By grounding ourselves in the land of Bulbancha and its layered history, the Summit invites us to reflect, imagine, and move toward what’s next in Black education and leadership,” said Stevona Elem-Rogers, Founding Visionary and Chief of Community Programs and Partnerships.

About BE NOLA

BE NOLA is an organization deeply rooted in New Orleans’ powerful, yet often undertold, legacy of Black educational self-determination. It is dedicated to supporting and building the capacity of quality Black educators in Black-led schools, embodying the philosophy of “taking care of the people who take care of the children.”

Born from a need to address the systemic harms and disenfranchisement faced by Black educators and institutions, particularly in the post-Hurricane Katrina landscape, BE NOLA champions culturally affirming education.

Through programs like the BE NOLA Collective and the transformative Black is Brilliant Institute, and co-led by native New Orleanian Executive Director Adrinda Kelly, and Chief of Community Programs and Partnerships Stevona Elem-Rogers, the organization empowers a network of community-connected educators and advocates for Black governance to ensure a holistic education that equally values academic excellence, cultural identity, community wellness, and self-determination for all Black children.

