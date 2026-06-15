Julienne Louis-Anderson. BCM Adds 2 Grants Program Officers: Julienne Louis-Anderson and Jocelyn Pinkerton. Photo provided by BCM.

NEW ORLEANS – Baptist Community Ministries (BCM) has announced the addition of Julienne Louis-Anderson and Jocelyn Pinkerton to its Grants division, expanding the organization’s work supporting education, health and public safety initiatives across the region.

Louis-Anderson joins BCM as Education Program Officer, while Pinkerton has been named Grants Program Officer.

Julienne Louis-Anderson

As Education Program Officer, Louis-Anderson supports strategic education initiatives by reviewing grant requests, developing community partnerships and strengthening the impact of BCM’s investments across the region.

- Sponsors -

She brings experience in education, nonprofit leadership and community engagement, having served as a classroom educator, teacher coach, grant manager, community partner and nonprofit director focused on supporting children and families.

Louis-Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Howard University and a master of arts in educational leadership from Xavier University of Louisiana. She is also certified in secondary education, mentor teaching and Department of Justice grants management.

Jocelyn Pinkerton

Jocelyn Pinkerton – BCM Adds 2 Grants Program Officers

As Grants Program Officer, Pinkerton reviews grant requests, develops strategic initiatives, manages partnerships with community organizations and evaluates the impact of BCM’s health and public safety funding.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

She previously worked with the City of New Orleans Health Department, supporting program administration, strategic planning and policy efforts within the Office of Violence Prevention. She brings experience in trauma-informed practice, crisis response and advocacy.

Pinkerton is a licensed clinical social worker and board-approved clinical supervisor. She holds degrees from Tufts University and Tulane University School of Social Work.

BCM was established following the 1995 sale of Southern Baptist Hospital and supports community health and education initiatives across Greater New Orleans through strategic grantmaking and partnerships.