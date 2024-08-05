BBB of Greater New Orleans Welcomes Michael Drummond as New President & CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Greater New Orleans Area is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Drummond as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2024. According to the BBB, Drummond’s extensive experience and dynamic leadership style promise to enhance its mission of fostering trust and transparency in the marketplace.

With nearly 13 years of successful leadership at BBB Serving Central Florida, Drummond was appointed to guide the Greater New Orleans BBB into a new phase of growth and community involvement.

Linda Anderson, chair of the board of directors, expressed her enthusiasm in a press release, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team. His impressive background and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in advancing our mission and supporting the Greater New Orleans community.”

At BBB Central Florida, he managed a multi-million dollar budget and drove the organization’s growth by nearly 70 percent since 2011. His strategic vision and commitment to community service are expected to bring new initiatives and expand the BBB’s influence in the region.

Drummond shared his excitement about the new role: “I am honored to join the BBB of the Greater New Orleans Area and look forward to collaborating with such a dedicated team. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of trust and integrity, ensuring a thriving business environment built on mutual respect and confidence.”

Since its establishment in 1933, the BBB of the Greater New Orleans Area has been committed to fostering honest and responsive relationships between businesses and consumers. Under Michael’s leadership, the organization aims to broaden its outreach, enhance its role as a trusted resource for dispute resolution and support ethical business practices.