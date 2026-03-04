BBB Names New 2026 Board Chair

METAIRIE, La. — Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Louisiana (BBB) has appointed Andrew Eagan as chair of its board of directors for 2026. Eagan is senior marketing manager at the insurance brokerage and financial services firm Higginbotham and previously worked at Metairie-based Eagan Insurance Agency.

In his role as board chair, Eagan will help lead the organization’s efforts to advance marketplace trust and promote ethical business practices across Southeast Louisiana.

“Andrew’s leadership, professionalism, and commitment to integrity make him an excellent choice to serve as Board Chair,” said Michael Drummond, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Southeast Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

BBB Southeast Louisiana 2026 Board Members

The organization also announced several new board members for 2026:

Brandon Bissinger, CEO of Electrical Sales Corporation, leads a supplier serving the electrical and industrial markets.

Jennifer Clements, sales manager at Dan Burhardt Insurance Agency, works in sales and client relations.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Matthew Guidry, account manager at The Advocate / NOLA Media Group, works with regional businesses on advertising and media initiatives.

Mark Jacobs, vice president of DKI Office Furniture, holds a leadership role with the workplace and commercial furnishing provider.

Richard Juge, CEO of RE/MAX Commercial Brokers, works in commercial real estate brokerage and investment.

- Sponsors -

According to the organization, the new members represent a cross-section of the regional business community and will help guide the BBB’s strategic direction and community engagement.

About the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Louisiana

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has worked to advance marketplace trust by helping consumers find reliable businesses and supporting companies seeking to build credibility.

The BBB network promotes transparency in the marketplace, assists consumers in making informed decisions and encourages ethical business practices through local organizations across North America.