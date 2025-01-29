Bayou Phoenix Marks Important Milestone Transforming Former Six Flags New Orleans Site

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Demolition of the former Six Flags in East New Orleans is officially underway, marking a pivotal moment in the transformation of this long-abandoned site. On Jan. 28, public officials and representatives from Bayou Phoenix gathered to commemorate this progress with project updates.

After nearly two decades, this iconic site—closed since the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005—has begun its journey toward a vibrant new future. The demolition, which includes dismantling 62 structures such as the towering Mega Zeph roller coaster, paves the way for an ambitious redevelopment led by Bayou Phoenix.

“This milestone represents not just the end of an era but the start of a bright new chapter for East New Orleans,” said Troy Henry of Henry Consulting. “The redevelopment of this historic site is a testament to our commitment to creating a thriving community space that will inspire growth and create job opportunities for generations to come.”

Bayou Phoenix Vision

The Bayou Phoenix master plan will transform the 227-acre site into a dynamic hub of activity and community with:

• A sports complex

• Indoor/outdoor water park and hotels

• Family entertainment center

• Movie and production studio

Michael Tubre of TKTMJ noted, “The vision for this project extends far beyond demolition. With facilities like a youth sports complex and water park, Bayou Phoenix will create a destination that unlocks the untapped potential of East New Orleans and attracts visitors from across the region.”

Councilman Oliver Thomas (District E) shared his enthusiasm, saying “This transformative project brings vital economic opportunities to East New Orleans. I am proud to join with Bayou Phoenix as we continue this journey of revitalization.”

Councilman Eugene Green added, “The ongoing demolition at the Six Flags site is a significant step toward the brighter future East New Orleans deserves. The investment and vision of Bayou Phoenix will generate economic growth and job creation, benefiting the city as a whole.”

Overcoming Challenges

Demolition began following a brief delay in late 2024 due to contractor licensing issues. These were swiftly resolved, allowing the project to proceed without impacting the overall timeline.

“These minor setbacks have been addressed, and demolition is progressing as planned,” said Scott Hedlund, a representative of Bayou Phoenix. “This redevelopment is moving forward, and we are thrilled to share this milestone with the community.”

With the demolition now in full swing, Bayou Phoenix is on track to complete this phase by February, in time for Super Bowl LIX.

The redevelopment of this historic site is a powerful step toward economic revitalization, job creation, and a strengthened community. Bayou Phoenix promises to redefine East New Orleans as a destination for both locals and visitors, bringing lasting benefits to the city for years to come.

About Bayou Phoenix

Bayou Phoenix LLC is the winning development group chosen to revitalize the abandoned Six Flags site in East New Orleans.

Situated on 227 acres at the crossroads of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, the site is owned by the nonprofit Industrial Development Board, established by the New Orleans City Council in 1972.

Since its closure due to Hurricane Katrina’s impact in 2005, Six Flags has remained unused. Nonetheless, it has drawn attention from film crews and urban explorers, making it a notable location in East New Orleans.

About Henry Consulting

Henry Consulting is a New Orleans-based management consulting firm and one of the largest black-owned companies in Louisiana. Founded in 2001, by East New Orleans native and resident, Troy Henry, the company rapidly expanded and attained client engagements and ventures throughout the region. With over 200 direct and indirect employees, the company generates an average of $40 million dollars in annual revenue.

About TKTMJ, Inc.

TKTMJ Incorporated is an East New Orleans-based, family-owned, multi-state construction and development company. Founded in 1996 and led by brothers Thomas Tubre, Jr., president, and Michael Tubre, TKTMJ has been trusted with over $400 million in diverse projects, such as public projects with the City of New Orleans, Federal Projects with the US Army Corps of Engineers, and multi-family projects in New Orleans. Major developments include the $32 Million Lake Forest Manor Community, the $20 Million Capdau Home for the Aged, and $24 Million New Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor Renovation. The harbor renovation engaged over 100 subcontractors and suppliers to create nearly 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.