Battery Tech Startup Will Start Production Soon in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Advano is about to start production at its industrial pilot plant in the New Orleans Regional Business Park in New Orleans East. The homegrown battery tech company expects to begin creating silicon-carbon composite anode material there later this month. Its capacity is 10 tons per year.

Advano is creating what it describes as “next generation” material for lithium-ion batteries that will power electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid storage systems. To do so, the startup is using readily available equipment that is used in other industries.

“We have scoped our own equipment, but we do not use novel equipment,” said an company spokesperson. “This provides us the opportunity to offer a more cost-effective material to our customers. Our competitors use both more expensive equipment and processes.”

The goal, the spokesperson said, is to deliver material off the industrial line to customers to “prove the scalability and repeatability of our material in an industrial environment.”

The company’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Stonecipher and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sung H. Lim led the transfer of Advano’s proprietary production methodologies from the laboratory to industrial pilot scale for commercial development projects with customers.

Stonecipher has over 30 years of experience in the chemicals space. He has led engineering, operations and growth teams at Air Liquide, General Electric, and Celanese. Lim brings over 20 years of experience in materials synthesis and product development. In 2018, Lim joined Lyten, where he worked on applications of 3D graphene. In 2022, he joined Sila Nanotechnologies.

“The industrial pilot facility is a testament to our commitment of enhancing the performance of lithium-ion battery designs with our silicon-carbon composites,” said Chris York, Advano CEO, in a press release. “Under the guidance of our new executive leadership, we are poised to accelerate our efforts in delivering innovative silicon anode materials that will power the next generation of energy storage.”

Founded in 2016, Advano is a Y-Combinator graduate and is backed by Build Collective, Mojo Partners, DCVC, PeopleFund, Mitsui Kinzoku and other investors.