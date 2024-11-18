Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome Elected NLC President

Washington, DC (press release) – The National League of Cities (NLC) has elected Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as its new president. Weston Broome stepped into her new role at NLC’s 2024 City Summit held last week in Tampa, Florida. She will serve a one-year term with a special focus on investing in underserved communities, helping to ensure communities are prepared to withstand the effects of extreme weather and can be more resilient in the face of natural disasters and bridging divides among residents.

“I am honored to be elected president of the National League of Cities as our organization begins its second century of service,” said Broome, the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, in a press release. “Local leaders are the most trusted government leaders in our country. We provide steady, principled leadership for America’s 19,000 cities, towns and villages. We strive to bring our communities together, and in my experience, standing together with our communities, we always work hard to address the tough issues and get the job done.”

“The members of NLC’s 2024-2025 board of directors are no exception and I’m excited to work closely with them over the next year as we work to lift up everyone in America’s communities and continue to build thriving, resilient neighborhoods along the way,” Broome said.

- Sponsors -

In addition to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor Steve Patterson of Athens, Ohio was elected to serve as NLC’s First Vice President, and Councilmember Kevin Kramer of Louisville, Kentucky was elected Second Vice President.

Along with the 2025 officers, NLC members also elected new members to its Board of Directors and appointed chairs for its Federal Advocacy Committees.

The following individuals were appointed to the NLC Board of Directors for a two-year term:

Byron Amos, Councilmember, Atlanta, Georgia

Jan Arbuckle, Mayor, Grass Valley, California

Andrea Barefield, Councilmember, Waco, Texas

Aditi Bussells, Councilmember, Columbia, South Carolina

Bradley Carter, Councilmember, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tracy Engerman, Mayor, Castle Pines, Colorado

Clark Hopper, Councilmember, Rainbow City, Alabama

Peter Kwon, Councilmember, SeaTac, Washington

Greg Langowski, Vice Mayor, Westlake, Florida

Barbara Odom-Wesley, Councilmember, Arlington, Texas

Matt Orlando, Councilmember, Chandler, Arizona

Hattie Portis-Jones, Councilmember, Fairburn, Georgia

Matt Turner, Alderman, Harrisonville, Missouri

Debra Wimpee, Mayor, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

The National League of Cities (NLC) aims to be the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people across the country. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.