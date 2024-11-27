Bastion Technologies Wins NASA Safety Contract, While SpaceX Selected for Groundbreaking Dragonfly Mission to Saturn’s Moon Titan

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nov. 27, 2024) — Bastion Technologies, a key player in NASA’s Artemis program, has been awarded a significant new contract to support occupational safety, health and mission assurance at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. According to a NASA press release, The Center Occupational Safety, Health, Medical, System Safety and Mission Assurance Contract (COSMC), with a potential value of up to $53 million, will help ensure the safety and well-being of NASA personnel as they continue their groundbreaking work on space exploration, including the Artemis missions that are working toward landing the next astronauts on the Moon.

Under the terms of the contract, Bastion Technologies will provide a wide range of services including safety and health training, emergency response, medical wellness programs and expertise in system safety and software assurance. This is in addition to its ongoing work in New Orleans, where the company employs local talent that is contributing directly to the Artemis program, particularly in supporting NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) and the Marshall Space Flight Center.

The COSMC contract is set to begin its phase-in period in January 2025, with a base performance period starting in February 2025 and options to extend the contract through 2030. Bastion Technologies will be responsible for providing occupational safety support, industrial hygiene, and safety culture programs, as well as critical medical and wellness services. Their expertise in system safety and quality assurance will play a crucial role in ensuring NASA’s mission operations continue to meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

As part of its work supporting NASA’s Artemis program, Bastion Technologies has been instrumental in providing systems engineering and technical support services. In New Orleans, Bastion employs a growing team of local professionals who are involved in key technical areas ranging from mission assurance to engineering support for lunar lander development and flight hardware testing.

With the award of the COSMC contract, Bastion Technologies’ reputation as a trusted partner to NASA continues to grow, both in Texas and across the country, contributing to safe and successful mission operations at some of NASA’s most critical centers.

In other NASA news, the agency has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the ambitious Dragonfly mission, a rotorcraft-lander that will explore Saturn’s moon Titan. The mission, which aims to investigate Titan’s potential for prebiotic chemistry and its habitability, is part of NASA’s New Frontiers Program and has an estimated value of $256.6 million. Scheduled for launch in 2028, Dragonfly will travel across Titan’s diverse geologic regions, sampling materials to further our understanding of the building blocks of life. This milestone underscores NASA’s commitment to exploring the outer solar system, building on previous missions and leveraging cutting-edge technology to search for signs of life beyond Earth.