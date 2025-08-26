Baptist Community Ministries Names K20 Fund Recipients

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Baptist Community Ministries (BCM) is marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by highlighting its role in the region’s recovery and announcing 11 nonprofit recipients of its K20 Fund. The grantmaking initiative, designed to honor resilience and invest in the future, reflects BCM’s two decades of work fostering healing, partnership, and progress across Greater New Orleans.

The grant recipients were announced during a commemorative gathering hosted by BCM on Aug. 22 at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in Musician’s Village. The event brought together community leaders, grantees, and BCM partners to reflect on the past two decades and celebrate the work of organizations that continue to shape the region’s recovery and growth.

“Twenty years ago, our community faced unimaginable loss, but we also witnessed the unwavering spirit and resolve of the people of New Orleans,” said Inman J. Houston, CEO of Baptist Community Ministries. “Today, BCM remains steadfast in our mission to improve the physical, mental, and spiritual health of the people and communities in Greater New Orleans.”

The K20 Fund, established by BCM, provides targeted support to nonprofits that are driving measurable impact in areas vital to community well-being. Following a public call for nominations in early July, BCM received more than 440 submissions, representing 113 unique organizations. After a thorough eligibility review, a select group of organizations advanced to the public voting phase.

Originally, BCM planned to award 10 grants through the K20 Fund. However, given the depth of impact and strength of community support reflected in the nominations, BCM expanded the number of awards to 11. Each of the selected organizations demonstrates a deep commitment to long-term recovery and transformation in Greater New Orleans.

2025 Baptist Community Ministries K20 Fund Grant Recipients

The 2025 K20 Fund grant recipients are:

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana – works to protect and restore coastal environments through education, advocacy, and community-driven restoration projects that strengthen resilience against future storms.

Dancing Grounds – a community hub that uses dance and movement to foster healing, self-expression, and connection through affordable classes, youth programs, and intergenerational events.

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music – enriches the 9th Ward by providing youth with music education and resources, while supporting local musicians with space, performances, and community programs.

George Washington Carver High School – a longstanding pillar of the Upper 9th Ward, fosters academic excellence and community pride, preparing students to succeed in top colleges and beyond.

Girls Play Trumpets Too – empowers young girls in the 9th Ward through music, mentorship, and creative leadership, fostering expression, community pride, and future changemakers.

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity – strengthens the 9th Ward and St. Bernard Parish through affordable homeownership, repairs, and community anchors like the Musicians’ Village.

Sankofa Community Development Corporation – advances health, sustainability, and economic vitality in the Lower Ninth Ward through food access, green infrastructure, and community-driven revitalization.

St. Bernard Project (SBP) – shortens the time between disaster and recovery by rebuilding homes, creating affordable housing, and strengthening community resilience.

St. Mary’s Academy – a 157-year-old PreK–12 institution, nurtures academic excellence and Christian values with a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate.

Youth Run NOLA – promotes wellness and community in the 9th Ward and St. Bernard Parish through free, inclusive running programs, mentorship, and school partnerships.

Lagniappe recipient:

Grow Dat Youth Farm – cultivates leadership, learning, and community health by engaging 9th Ward youth in growing fresh produce and sharing it across New Orleans.

All organizations will receive general operating grants to support their existing work. The K20 Grant recipients will receive $40,000 each, and the Lagniappe recipient will be awarded $10,000.

Since Hurricane Katrina, BCM has invested more than $250 million into the Greater New Orleans region through strategic grantmaking, direct services, and community partnerships. As one of the city’s largest private foundations, BCM continues to stand alongside nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and local institutions to address pressing needs and foster long-term solutions.

“Anniversaries like this call us to remember, but also to act,” Houston added. “Through the K20 Fund and our ongoing work, BCM honors the past by investing in a future where every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

To learn more about BCM and the K20 Fund, visit www.bcm.org.

About Baptist Community Ministries

Baptist Community Ministries (BCM) is a 29-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting the health and well-being of our community members in the Greater New Orleans area. BCM partners with local nonprofits and other organizations to build a healthier community in the areas of Health, Education, and Public Safety and has awarded over $255 million in grants since its inception.

In addition, BCM provides direct services through two operating divisions – Chaplaincy Services and Congregational Wellness. By doing so, BCM is able to extend its reach deeper into the community to help those in need. Learn more at www.bcm.org. Follow us on social at @bcmnola.