NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Baptist Community Ministries (BCM), in partnership with Ochsner Baptist, marked the 100th anniversary of Southern Baptist Hospital – now Ochsner Baptist Medical Center – with a March 18 centennial celebration. The event, themed “Celebrating a Century of Service,” honored the hospital’s legacy and recognized health champions across Greater New Orleans.

Community leaders, health care professionals, nonprofit partners, and supporters gathered to reflect on a century of service that began with the hospital’s founding in 1926.

The program featured a panel discussion with Director of New Orleans Health Department Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Ochsner Baptist CEO Mary Deynoodt, and Rev. Dr. Eugene Huffstutler, moderated by Dr. Corey Hebert. Panelists explored the hospital’s historic impact and today’s health care challenges, highlighting how its values of compassion, service, and community carecontinue to shape the region.

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The event also included an awards ceremony honoring Health Champions – health care professionals whose service has made a meaningful impact on patients and families across the region.

Honorees included:

• Mr. Andrew Bergeron

• Dr. Tyronne Edwards

• Dr. Donald T. Erwin

• Dr. Keith Ferdinand

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• Ms. Catherine Haywood

• Mrs. Julie Olsen

• Ms. Jamilah Peters-Muhammad

• Dr. Kevin U. Stephens

• Dr. John Walsh

From its opening in 1926, Southern Baptist Hospital served generations of New Orleanians, becoming a cornerstone of care in the community.

“For 100 years, Baptist Hospital has been part of the fabric of New Orleans,” said Inman J. Houston, President & CEO of Baptist Community Ministries. “A century ago, amid significant medical and social needs, Baptists recognized the need for a community hospital and responded with Christ-like compassion to bring Southern Baptist Hospital to life. This milestone honors the caregivers who built that legacy and the partners helping shape the future of health care in our community.”

Following the hospital’s sale in 1995, Baptist Community Ministries was established to carry forward its mission through investments in community health across Greater New Orleans. Today, BCM advances that legacy through strategic grantmaking, partnerships, and initiatives that expand access to health, wellness, and opportunity.

For more information about Baptist Community Ministries, visit www.bcm.org.