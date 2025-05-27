Baptist Community Ministries Announces Board Chair

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Baptist Community Ministries (BCM) has announced the election of John Kallenborn as its new Board Chair. Kallenborn brings decades of leadership experience and a deep commitment to the betterment of the Greater New Orleans community.

As Vice Chair at J.P. Morgan Chase, Kallenborn oversees key operations in a region that serves over two million Louisiana consumers and businesses. With a 40-year career in banking, he has played a vital role in driving economic development and community engagement.

Kallenborn has an extensive history of board service, including positions with the New Orleans Business Council, Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, and numerous nonprofit and civic organizations. A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I am honored to take on this role at Baptist Community Ministries, an organization whose mission aligns so closely with my own passion for fostering impactful change in our community,” said Kallenborn.

BCM, one of the largest private foundations in Louisiana, is dedicated to enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of individuals in the Greater New Orleans area. Through strategic grantmaking and community partnerships, BCM supports initiatives that promote education, health, public safety, and governmental oversight.

“We are thrilled to welcome John as our new Board Chair,” said Inman J. Houston, CEO of Baptist Community Ministries. “His exceptional leadership experience and dedication to community service will be invaluable as we continue our work to improve the quality of life for individuals across Greater New Orleans.”

The organization extends its gratitude to the outgoing Board Chair, Phillip Brodt, who recently resigned to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Community Health Services. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in advancing BCM’s mission.

For more information about Baptist Community Ministries, visit www.bcm.org.

About Baptist Community Ministries

Baptist Community Ministries (BCM) is a 29-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting the health and well-being of our community members in the Greater New Orleans area. BCM partners with local nonprofits and other organizations to build a healthier community in the areas of Health, Education, and Public Safety and has awarded over $255 million in grants since its inception. In addition, BCM provides direct services through two operating divisions – Chaplaincy Services and Congregational Wellness. By doing so, BCM is able to extend its reach deeper into the community to help those in need. Learn more at www.bcm.org. Follow on facebook and instagram.