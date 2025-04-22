Baptist Community Ministries Announces 2025 Grant Recipients

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Baptist Community Ministries (BCM), a Christian philanthropic organization focused on advancing community welfare and spiritual development, has announced its 2025 core and transom grant recipients. BCM is distributing $9.2 million across 35 organizations involved in education, public safety, health, and faith-based community development. Since its founding in 1995, BCM has awarded more than $255 million in grants across its five-parish service area.

Core grants provide unrestricted general operating funds to support long-term organizational infrastructure and are available to eligible Baptist and Christian organizations. The 2025 core grant recipients include Baptist Community Health Services, Crossroads NOLA, DePaul Community Health Centers (Marillac Community Health Centers), Dillard University, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Giving Hope NOLA, Global Maritime Ministries, Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School, James Samaritan, Jesus Project Ministries, New Orleans Baptist Ministries, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans Mission, Inc., Next Generation Ministries, Righteous Rides, Savannah Smiles, St. Thomas Community Health Center, Thrive New Orleans, Urban Impact Ministries, Woman’s New Life Clinic, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Young Life (Young Life GNO). Additional organizations will be named later as agreements are finalized.

“It is a privilege to award core grants to local Christian nonprofits that are making a lasting impact in our community,” said Inman J. Houston, President and CEO of BCM. “These organizations honor Christ through their work – expanding access to healthcare, providing food and shelter to those in need, creating safe spaces for young people, and equipping pastors with the education and resources they need to lead well. We are proud to stand alongside them, supporting their growth and empowering them to advance their vital mission.”

Xavier University of Louisiana President Reynold Verrett acknowledged the importance of BCM’s core funding. “Great gratitude to the staff and Board of Baptist Community Ministries for supporting Xavier. This support could not come at a better time as Xavier aggressively moves to bolster capacity to educate students who go forth to serve and lead in these rapidly changing and challenging times.”

BCM’s transom grants are awarded twice a year to programs in health, education, and public safety. The latest recipients include the 22nd Judicial District Court of Louisiana, Disability Rights Louisiana (formerly Advocacy Center), Puentes New Orleans, Inc., Raphael Village, Rebuilding Together New Orleans, Inc., and Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany. Additional awardees will be announced as funding agreements are completed.

“The transom process is our way of reaching out to organizations that are working hard to address the biggest challenges in health, education, and public safety in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Erika Wright, Vice President of Grantmaking at BCM. “We were inspired by the thoughtful and diverse submissions we received this cycle, and we’re excited to share the 2024 Fall grantees. These organizations are doing important work, from building a teacher corps to train the next generation of early childhood educators to helping elderly New Orleanians stay safe and healthy by making critical home repairs. We’re honored to support their efforts and help strengthen our community.”

Rebuilding Together New Orleans (RTNO) has now received its second transom grant from BCM. The funding supports efforts to mitigate health risks caused by urban heat island effects by conducting essential home repairs for elderly residents.

“Too many elderly households in New Orleans face life-threatening conditions due to inadequate heating and cooling systems,” said RTNO Executive Director William Stoudt. “With BCM’s support, we can make lifesaving interventions like HVAC upgrades to create safer, more energy-efficient homes. This support will help alleviate the energy burden for vulnerable families.”

BCM began distributing the 2025 funds in March.

Baptist Community Ministries is a 29-year-old private foundation committed to promoting health and well-being throughout the Greater New Orleans area. The organization partners with local nonprofits and operates two divisions — Chaplaincy Services and Congregational Wellness — to extend its impact through both grantmaking and direct services. More information is available at www.bcm.org. BCM is also active on social media under @bcmnola.