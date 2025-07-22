Banks Balance Growth & Caution in New Orleans Market

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Banks are meeting rising commercial loan activity with measured caution, balancing opportunity with risk amid continued economic uncertainty, according to the latest BizNewOrleans.com Data Hub regional banks list.

Top Banks by Local Deposits

The top three banks, Capital One, Hancock Whitney, and JPMorgan Chase, dominate the local deposit market. Capital One leads with $9.5 billion in local deposits and ties Hancock Whitney for the most statewide deposits at $16.9 billion.

Despite similar local presence, Capital One has a far larger asset base ($475.6 billion) and significantly higher net income ($5.2 billion) than Hancock Whitney’s $35.6 billion in assets and $403.9 million in net income.

JPMorgan Chase ranks third in local deposits at $8.3 billion but far exceeds all others in total assets ($3.4 trillion) and profitability ($47.5 billion), a sign of its global reach.

These three institutions alone account for $27.1 billion in local deposits—more than half the total across all 36 banks surveyed.

National Earnings and Commercial Lending Trends

While the local deposit rankings reflect 2024 data, JPMorgan Chase’s earnings dominance has extended into 2025, according to a new Cardinal Capital analysis of Fortune 50 bank performance and commercial lending trends. Cardinal Capital is a boutique commercial finance advisory firm based in Baton Rouge.

Major banks are reporting strong earnings alongside rising commercial loan volumes, though cautious capital allocation remains a defining theme.

“The 2025 Q2 earnings reflect a delicate balance,” said Rob Powell, Partner and CMO at Cardinal Capital. “Banks are increasing commercial exposure, but underwriting rigor and higher reserves show continued concern about asset quality, particularly in CRE.”

JPMorgan posted $15 billion in Q2 income and increased net interest income by 2%, according to Cardinal Capital. Bank of America delivered $7.1 billion, while Wells Fargo earned $5.49 billion but trimmed its guidance due to softer market activity.

The Cardinal Capital analysis adds a forward-looking, macroeconomic lens to the New Orleans-specific snapshot. It reinforces the broader trend that even as banks post strong earnings (e.g., JPMorgan, BofA), they are tightening underwriting—mirroring the cautious stance observed in some Louisiana banks’ asset and profit positions.

Banks nationwide, including those in the Southeast, are reporting steady growth in commercial lending. Commercial real estate (CRE) loans are on the rise, but banks remain cautious due to concerns about asset quality. Loan-loss reserves are still elevated—JPMorgan set aside $3.3 billion in the first quarter—reflecting that caution. Broader economic uncertainty, from inflation to tariffs and interest rate swings, continues to influence how banks manage risk.

“For commercial lenders and capital investors, this is a rare blend of opportunity and constraint,” said Powell. “Loan demand is healthy, especially in CRE and mid-market, but banks are selective. For firms like Cardinal Capital, there’s a need to structure creative financing that balances growth potential with disciplined risk control.”

These national trends are already shaping conditions in the New Orleans market. With $957 billion in CRE debt maturing in 2025, banks are preparing for a refinancing wave that will test both capital reserves and risk models.

Regional banks in Louisiana are already reporting strength in lending tied to energy and AI infrastructure sectors, according to Cardinal Capital. At the same time, capital strategy is shifting—banks are leveraging share buybacks and maintaining dividend stability, signaling long-term confidence despite short-term caution.

These national dynamics mirror the caution seen among several New Orleans-area banks, where balance sheet growth continues but net income remains uneven.

Regional and Community Banks

The next tier of banks includes Regions, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, and First Horizon, each with more than $2 billion in local deposits. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, based in New Orleans, stands out with $2.7 billion in local deposits, $3.1 billion in assets, and $26.2 million in net income, making it the largest locally headquartered bank by deposits. First Horizon has a much larger statewide footprint ($7.5 billion) and strong profitability ($851.4 million) despite slightly lower local deposits.

Many smaller community banks have less than $1 billion in local deposits but play important roles in regional finance. Liberty Bank and Trust, one of the largest Black-owned banks in the country, holds $561.7 million in local deposits and earned $12.7 million in 2023.

Other notable institutions in this range include Metairie Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Home Bank, each maintaining a steady presence with between $500 million and $800 million in local deposits and consistent profitability.

Several locally headquartered banks remain competitive. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, Liberty Bank, Metairie Bank, and Fidelity Bank are among the most prominent local institutions, with smaller asset bases but strong earnings and deep community connections. While Crescent Bank and Metairie Bank focus primarily on the New Orleans metro, others like B1 Bank and Red River Bank have expanded their footprint statewide.