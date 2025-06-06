BankPlus Launches Cybersecurity, Ransom Protection Accounts

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BankPlus launched two new accounts, offering businesses advanced protection against cyberattacks. The first of their kind in the Southeast region, the Business Premier and Business Elite accounts provide built-in fraud protection and insurance coverage to help businesses safeguard their operations and data.

According to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report, cybercrime in the U.S. totaled $16.6 billion in losses — a 33% increase from 2023. These threats, particularly ransom threats and data breaches, have become more common and financially disruptive.

“Cybercrime is a daily threat for business owners, and many don’t have the resources to recover from an attack,” said Jeff Ehlinger, BankPlus Executive Vice President and Louisiana President. “Our new business accounts are built to help alleviate that risk by offering real protective services and insurance coverage, not just standard banking features.”

The Business Premier and Business Elite accounts ensure protection coverage starting at $10,000 and up to $50,000, as well as unmatched security services, including:

Cyber Liability Protection:

Covers legal fees, forensic investigations, penalties and fines after a data breach or cyberattack.

Ransom Payment:

Offers expense coverage directly resulting from a ransom threat.

Debit Card Employee Misuse Protection:

Defends against misuse of a company debit card by employees.

Business Fraud Protection Suite:

Includes business credit monitoring, credit score tracking and reporting, dark web and domain tracking, identity theft restoration, and a personalized cyberthreat security assessment.

Beyond cybersecurity, these accounts also offer services that make running a business simpler and more secure:

Buyer’s Protection and Extended Warranty:

Protects business purchases up to $5,000 per item for the first 180 days.

Business Bill Negotiation and Subscription Cancellation:

A dedicated team helps lower bills and cancel unnecessary services.

Tax Filing:

Streamlines tax filings through BaZingBiz online services.

Customized Estate Planning:

Free development of legally binding documents like wills, trusts, and powers of attorney.

The Business Premier and Business Elite offerings reflect BankPlus’ ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction by instituting secure and innovative banking services.

“It’s not just about banking for us; it’s about helping businesses build resilience in an ever-changing business environment,” said Ehlinger. “These accounts are another way BankPlus is delivering on our promise to support and protect our customers every step of the way.”

For more information on BankPlus Business Banking Services, visit www.BankPlus.net.

About BankPlus

Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With over $8.0 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates 81 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net