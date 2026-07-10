BankPlus Celebrates Reopening of Metairie Branch

METAIRIE, La. – BankPlus executives, Jefferson Parish officials and community leaders gathered July 8 to celebrate the grand reopening of the bank’s Veterans Blvd. branch in Metairie following a years-long recovery and rebuilding effort after the branch was destroyed by fire.

The reopening marks a significant milestone for both BankPlus and the Jefferson Parish business community, restoring a longtime financial institution along one of the region’s busiest commercial corridors and reaffirming the bank’s continued investment in Southeast Louisiana.

BankPlus President and CEO Kirk Graves, Senior Executive Vice President Gabe Baldwin and Louisiana Market Executive Mark Manda joined Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, local elected officials and business leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the reopening.

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“This reopening represents far more than the completion of a construction project,” said Graves. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to the people and businesses of Jefferson Parish. We made a promise to return stronger than ever, and today we are proud to once again serve this community from a fully restored and modernized branch.”

BankPlus Modernized Branch Reopens

The newly rebuilt branch features updated amenities, enhanced banking technology and improved customer spaces designed to provide a modern banking experience while maintaining the personalized service for which BankPlus is known.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said the reopening is an important sign of continued economic growth and resilience for the parish.

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“The reopening of the BankPlus Veterans branch is a welcome investment in Jefferson Parish and for the businesses and residents who rely on this corridor every day,” said Lee Sheng. “Seeing this branch restored after such a devastating loss speaks to the resilience of our business community and their commitment to Jefferson Parish.”

Baldwin said the reopening demonstrates BankPlus’ dedication to long-term community partnerships throughout the Gulf South.

“This branch has always been an important part of our Louisiana footprint, and rebuilding it was a priority from day one,” said Baldwin. “We are grateful for the patience and support of our customers throughout this process, and we are excited to welcome them back into a space built to serve their needs for years to come.”

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Manda said the reopening carries special significance for local customers and employees who remained committed to the branch during the rebuilding process.

“This day is incredibly meaningful because it represents perseverance, partnership and trust,” said Manda. “Our customers stood by us, our team remained committed to this community, and today we celebrate not only a reopening but a restoration of relationships and service in the heart of Jefferson Parish.”