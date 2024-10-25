BankPlus Celebrates Grand Opening of Renovated Northpark Branch in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – BankPlus held a grand reopening ceremony on Oct. 24 for its newly renovated Northpark branch in Covington. This event, which attracted BankPlus executives, members of the community and local business leaders, marked the completion of an extensive renovation aimed at enhancing the banking experience for the entire Northshore community.

The upgrades include “state-of-the-art improvements” to banking services and a “more welcoming environment” designed to meet the evolving needs of BankPlus Northshore customers. The space was unveiled by BankPlus executives, including Chief Executive Officer Jack Webb, Chief Community Banking Officer Gabe Baldwin, Chief Risk Officer Greg Ray, Chief Culture Officer Johnny Donaldson, Northshore President Mark Manda and Louisiana President Jeff Ehlinger, who expressed their excitement to welcome back BankPlus customers to an upgraded facility with enhanced services.

“I’m excited to officially reopen our newly renovated Northpark branch, which marks another significant milestone for BankPlus and our commitment to Covington and the greater Northshore community,” said Jeff Ehlinger, Executive Vice President and Louisiana President, in a press release. “Our customers are going to love this beautifully modernized branch, and they are going to get a better banking experience out of it – enhanced financial services and cutting-edge technology combined with our continued commitment to the personalized customer service BankPlus is known for.”

BankPlus Northshore President Mark Manda, who attended the event alongside local business leaders and Northshore customers, also expressed enthusiasm for the renovated facility and the impact it will have on the community. “It’s thrilling to see BankPlus investing and supporting our Northshore community with this comprehensive renovation,” he said. “It’s a testament to the growth of our parish and further strengthens BankPlus’s commitment to providing exceptional services to the people and businesses of St. Tammany.”