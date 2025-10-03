Banking on Community

“If you can master those two things — being upfront, forthcoming and responsive — I think you’re ahead of the game,” Bartels said.

Bartels has been committed to New Orleans his entire life. Raised in Gentilly, he attended Jesuit High School and has never felt the pull to leave his hometown. Every stage of his life and career has been deeply rooted in the community that shaped him.

“I really fell in love with New Orleans in my childhood because I was always here,” Bartels said. “I went to LSU, but I moved back after college, and I’ve never really wanted to live anywhere else. New Orleans is of the utmost importance to me.”

- Sponsors -

He built his career in the city he loves, working in underwriting, portfolio management, and private banking before ultimately finding stability at b1BANK.

“It wasn’t until I got settled at b1BANK that I really thought to myself for the first time: this is something I want to do forever.”

Bartels embodies what can happen when personal values align with professional roles. He takes pride in being a dependable teammate, and his colleagues recently appointed him b1’s Community Market Champion.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

“This basically means I represent our entire market when it comes to community outreach,” Bartels said. “Whether that involves volunteering, hosting a blood drive, or connecting with nonprofits — it’s about giving back.”

This role goes beyond client work. It reflects his belief that helping New Orleans businesses succeed starts with investing in the community itself.

“It gives me the opportunity to be involved in the community in a way that makes me feel like I’m making a difference.”

- Sponsors -

A Values-Driven Model

Culture is central not only to Bartels but also to b1BANK. Beyond handling transactions, the bank aims to actively shape New Orleans’ economic future.

“As a group, our goal is to find and recruit good businesses with good leadership to bank with us,” Bartels said.

Their model is simple: to be the financial institution of choice for enterprises, their owners, and their employees. They prioritize relationships over short-term profitability, ensuring clients’ goals align with the bank’s values.

“We don’t bank everybody. At the end of the day, there’s going to be a good fit for someone, somewhere,” Bartels said. “Our primary goal is to make sure our clients are a good fit for us.”

When those clients are found, b1BANK looks beyond its own perspective. Executive managers meet directly with clients to understand what works and what doesn’t. Feedback drives improvements to digital security systems, online tools, and treasury management products.

“I think one very important aspect of a bank staying relevant is relying on client feedback to continually update our systems and services,” Bartels said.

From portfolio management to community reinvestment, b1BANK strives to strengthen both its business and the city it serves.

“Leaving New Orleans a better place than I found it is my number one motivator, and keep them here. Every business’ key partner is a banking relationship.”

Earning Trust

Reflecting on 18 years in the industry, Bartels notes a shift in how people view banks.

“My parents’ generation always saw their banker as a trusted advisor, but over the course of various events in the 21st century, that trust has eroded,” Bartels said. “At b1, something we pride ourselves on is not being order takers.”

With experience and resources at their disposal, b1 bankers aim to be genuine advisors to their clients. For Bartels, long-term relationships often transform into deeper trust.

“There will be stressful times, but my hope is that I can be the person who makes those times easier than expected,” he said. “Whether it’s as a banker, a friend, or even a random acquaintance, I hope people can say I made a situation less stressful for them.”

Bartels’ approach reflects b1BANK’s larger commitment to supporting New Orleans. Together, they’re building an environment where people can thrive personally and professionally.

“I think it comes down to the autonomy b1BANK provides, our ability to get things done for clients, and my own guiding values: honesty and responsiveness.”