Bank of America Plans 8 New Orleans Area Locations

NEW ORLEANS — Bank of America plans to open eight financial centers across greater New Orleans beginning in the second half of 2027, expanding in-person access for clients in a market where the company already has relationships with individuals, businesses and organizations.

Two financial centers are under construction at 4350 General De Gaulle Drive in New Orleans and 830 N. Highway 190 in Covington. Additional locations will be shared as plans are finalized.

Bank of America expects to hire about 60 employees to support the greater New Orleans financial center expansion. The expansion is part of Bank of America’s continued investment in its financial center network. Since 2016, the company has invested more than $5 billion to open new locations and enhance existing financial centers across its network.

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“We already serve individuals and businesses across greater New Orleans, and these new financial centers will give clients greater access to us in person,” said Jonathan Matessino, president, Bank of America New Orleans/Baton Rouge. “They will complement the Merrill and business banking capabilities we have in the region and give clients another way to connect with specialists when they need more personalized guidance.”

Existing Local Bank of America Operations

About 170 local employees serve clients in the New Orleans/Baton Rouge market. Since 2020, employees have contributed about 4,400 volunteer hours, and the bank has provided $2.6 million in philanthropic giving locally.

Bank of America also has significant business relationships in the market. In the second quarter of 2026, the bank made $65.4 million in loans to small businesses and $918 million in loans to commercial businesses.

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Bank of America operates about 3,500 financial centers nationwide, with its physical footprint reaching about 83% of the U.S. population. The bank is also adding locations in existing markets, with plans to open more than 30 financial centers across 22 markets in the coming months.