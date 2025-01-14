Baldwin & Co. and Credit Human Join Forces to Improve Financial Literacy in Louisiana

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – With financial literacy emerging as a critical need nationwide, Baldwin & Co. Foundation and Credit Human are teaming up to host a financial literacy event aimed at equipping the next generation with essential money management skills. The event, set for Jan. 16 at 11 a.m., will engage 200 high school students from Einstein Charter School in an immersive experience designed to foster financial understanding and empowerment.

“At Baldwin & Co., we believe that financial literacy is not just a skill—it’s a superpower that every child deserves to master,” said DJ Johnson, Executive Director of Baldwin & Co. Foundation. “Our mission is to empower young minds with the tools to navigate the complexities of the modern economy, break cycles of poverty, and create generational wealth.”

Across the United States, financial literacy levels remain low with just 64% of Americans rated as financially literate, leaving 36% lacking essential knowledge of budgeting, saving, and debt management. According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Foundation's National Financial Capability Study, only 34% of Americans can answer four out of five basic financial literacy questions correctly.

Financial education is generally scarce in schools, with only 17% of U.S. adults reporting they received personal finance education in high school, despite 60% believing it should be a mandatory subject.

In Louisiana, the situation is particularly dire. The state ranks 50th for financial literacy according to a 2023 WalletHub study. Contributing factors include a high percentage of unbanked households, reliance on costly alternative financial services, and a tendency to make only minimum credit card payments.

The Baldwin & Co. financial literacy event highlights the critical need for financial education across Louisiana and aims to inspire transformative change among the state’s youth and adults. The event will include workshops and discussions led by Credit Human experts on topics such as budgeting basics, college readiness, and real-world money management skills. Students will also receive a copy of Priceless Facts About Money by Mellody Hobson to deepen their financial understanding.

The event will begin with student arrivals at 10:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks from DJ Johnson. A fireside chat featuring Credit Human experts will encourage active student engagement through a Q&A session.

There will also be an evening event later designed specifically for adults based on the theme of achieving generational wealth. Baldwin & Co. will host this financial literacy event from 6-8 p.m. featuring Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, creators of the Earn Your Leisure platform. This ticketed event at the Baldwin & Co. bookstore will include a 60-minute presentation, a book signing, and a meet-and-greet with the speakers. Tickets are available here.

Baldwin & Co. Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities through education and resources. By hosting events and initiatives that tackle pressing issues like financial literacy, the foundation is building a brighter future for the next generation.

Credit Human has stated that their leadership believes that financial education is a cornerstone of personal empowerment and community well-being and that by providing these financial literacy training resources, they aim to build stronger communities free from financial stress. Credit Human is a $4 billion federal credit union serving more than 200,000 members and has been in business since it was first chartered in 1935.

Event Details:

What: Financial Literacy Event for High School Students

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. (Student arrivals begin at 10:30 a.m.)

Where: Baldwin & Co. Courtyard, 1030 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans

Evening Event Details:

What: Financial Literacy Evening with Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6-8 p.m.

Where: Baldwin & Co. Bookstore, 1030 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans

Sponsors include Sunrise Homes, Angele Apartments, and Quillen Construction Group. The Lunch Sponsors include Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans and the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. The Good Will Sponsor is Augustino Brothers, Inc.