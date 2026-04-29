NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Baker Donelson has elected 16 new shareholders across the firm, including Jean-Luc M. Delpy and Alexandra Bruce Rychlak of the firm’s New Orleans office.

Mr. Delpy concentrates his practice in corporate law, advising clients on complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and commercial contracting. He regularly represents clients in the power, energy, infrastructure, and transportation sectors, guiding them through strategic transactions and long-term development projects.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Delpy served as in-house counsel for a global power and utility company, where he advised on project development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic alliances. He brings a practical, business-oriented perspective to his work.

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In addition to his transactional work, Mr. Delpy counsels clients on corporate governance, entity formation and restructuring, and ongoing compliance considerations, helping businesses navigate complex legal and operational challenges.

Mr. Delpy earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School and his B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Ms. Rychlak concentrates her practice in commercial litigation, with a focus on contract and partnership disputes and matters involving food and product safety. She represents clients across a range of industries, including affordable housing, food and beverage, and construction.

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She is particularly active in the food and beverage sector, where she defends clients in high-stakes product safety and contamination matters. Ms. Rychlak also regularly advises investors in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, assisting with Year 15 issues and disputes with developers nationwide.

Ms. Rychlak is listed in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Commercial Litigation (since 2023) and in Louisiana Rising Stars for Business Litigation (since 2024). She is a member of the Federal Bar Association and the Louisiana State Bar Association, and she serves as chair of the Louisiana State Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and the Louisiana Chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association. Additionally, Ms. Rychlak has served as president of the Federalist Society New Orleans Lawyers Chapter since 2019.

Ms. Rychlak earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Alabama.

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About Baker Donelson

Baker Donelson is a national law firm with more than 700 attorneys and public policy advisors representing more than 30 practice areas to serve a wide range of legal needs. Clients receive knowledgeable guidance from experienced, multidisciplined industry and client service teams, all seamlessly connected across more than 20 offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.