Photo provided by Baker Donelson.

NEW ORLEANS — National law firm Baker Donelson has completed its relocation to the top two floors of One Canal Place, moving from Place St. Charles, where it had operated since establishing its New Orleans office in 2004.

The firm announced its new address at 365 Canal St., Suite 3100, following a long-term lease agreement announced earlier this year for approximately 40,000 square feet in the 32-story downtown office tower.

The move represents a significant addition to One Canal Place, which was projected to reach approximately 75% occupancy following Baker Donelson’s arrival. The building, managed by Corporate Realty, is part of the Canal Place complex.

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New Baker Donelson Office Supports Future Growth

The new office space, designed by integrated design firm ASD|SKY, was planned to incorporate natural light, views of the surrounding downtown area and collaborative workspaces. The design also includes additional attorney offices intended to accommodate future growth.

At the time of the original relocation announcement, Baker Donelson reported nearly 60 attorneys and more than 100 total employees in New Orleans. Noah Kressler serves as managing shareholder of the local office.

Founded in Memphis in 1891, Baker Donelson has more than 700 attorneys and public policy advisors across more than 20 offices in 12 states and Washington, D.C. In addition to New Orleans, the firm maintains Louisiana offices in Baton Rouge and Mandeville.

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Its New Orleans attorneys represent clients in commercial litigation, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financial services, construction, real estate, maritime matters, energy and regulatory compliance.