Baker Donelson Adds Real Estate Attorney

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate attorney Paul Simoneaux has joined the national law firm Baker Donelson as of counsel in the Firm’s New Orleans office.

Simoneaux focuses his practice on commercial real estate sales, development, financing, and leasing. He brings more than 30 years of combined legal and financial experience, including a decade of practice spanning both transactional and litigation matters and nine years as a commercial loan officer and private security lender. His practice includes advising developers and property owners on a wide range of real estate projects, with a particular focus on public and private financing structures.

Simoneaux is the latest addition to Baker Donelson’s growing New Orleans office, which has recently welcomed City Councilmember Lesli Harris, litigator Nicholas J. Wehlen, and associates Madison Gaines, Myles H. Sonnier, and Ashley E. White. The Firm also recently announced plans to relocate its New Orleans office in the fall of 2026 to approximately 40,000 square feet at One Canal Place.

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“It continues to be a period of steady growth for our New Orleans office, and Paul’s addition reflects that momentum,” said Noah Kressler, managing shareholder of Baker Donelson’s New Orleans office. “His experience handling complex real estate matters and advising on sophisticated financing structures will be a strong addition to our team and to the clients we serve.”

Simoneaux has significant experience with complex financing tools and incentives, including historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits, tax-exempt bonds, new markets tax credits, state and local gap financing programs, restoration tax abatements, and payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) arrangements. He also has experience closing HUD-insured permanent financing loans, including HUD 221(d)(4) loans, and handling hotel purchase and sale transactions. In addition, he regularly drafts and negotiates business organizational and transactional documents, including partnership agreements, limited liability company agreements, and related contracts.

“Having worked on both the legal and financial sides of transactions, I approach matters with a practical perspective that aligns with clients’ business goals,” said Simoneaux. “I look forward to contributing to the Firm’s Real Estate Group and supporting clients across a range of development projects.”

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Simoneaux earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.S. in Finance from Louisiana State University. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association and the New Orleans Bar Association.