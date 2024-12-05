‘Back to the Future’ Cast and Andy Serkis to Fan Expo That Will Bring Thousands to Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 5, 2024) — FAN EXPO New Orleans has announced new guests for this year’s event, adding even more star power to its already impressive lineup. Joining the convention are the lead actors from “Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, who will be on hand to meet fans and relive their iconic roles.

Also attending are “Doctor Who” stars Mandip Gill and Catherine Tate, along with “Smallville” actresses Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort. Rounding out the list of exciting guests is actor, director and producer Andy Serkis, renowned for his groundbreaking motion capture work in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Planet of the Apes,” as well as Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad.”

Attendees have the opportunity to screen trailers for upcoming movies, compete for best costumes and listen to panel discussions.

FAN EXPO will take place Jan. 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Tickets are available here.