Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Entertainment

‘Back to the Future’ Cast and Andy Serkis to Fan Expo That Will Bring Thousands to Convention Center

December 5, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 5, 2024) — FAN EXPO New Orleans has announced new guests for this year’s event, adding even more star power to its already impressive lineup. Joining the convention are the lead actors from “Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, who will be on hand to meet fans and relive their iconic roles.

Also attending are “Doctor Who” stars Mandip Gill and Catherine Tate, along with “Smallville” actresses Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort. Rounding out the list of exciting guests is actor, director and producer Andy Serkis, renowned for his groundbreaking motion capture work in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Planet of the Apes,” as well as Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad.”

Attendees have the opportunity to screen trailers for upcoming movies, compete for best costumes and listen to panel discussions.

- Sponsors -

FAN EXPO will take place Jan. 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Tickets are available here.

 

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter