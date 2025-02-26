B2B Services in New Orleans

Whether you are searching for accounting expertise, accomplished project managers, or IT wizards, these B2B service providers can ease pain points in your company and prove that New Orleans businesses are better when they work together.

Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management

Gallagher is one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms and is the largest broker in Louisiana. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. We have over 53,000 people working around the globe, who are connected to the places where we do business. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services is what we do, we help our clients foster a thriving workforce, and our team always holds ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge – that’s The Gallagher Way.

For more information, visit ajg.com.

BIOS Technologies

As a business leader, you know that managing technology can be a headache, especially when you have a growing business to run. BIOS Technologies empowers businesses with comprehensive IT solutions designed to enhance security, streamline operations, and support long-term growth. From 24/7 monitoring and cybersecurity protection to cloud management and business continuity planning, BIOS ensures your technology infrastructure is secure, scalable, and efficient enough to ‘quite the noise’ of headaches due to unnecessary downtime.

Learn more at biositgroup.com.

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO)

As an internationally accredited economic development organization, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) is a leader in building a resilient, equitable, diverse, and competitive economy for Southeast Louisiana.

JEDCO drives the retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in Jefferson Parish by providing a mix of resources, support, and connections to partners. JEDCO also attracts new businesses to the community and supports existing businesses through a variety of services, including small business financing, tax incentive guidance, site selection, and Parish interface.

Visit JEDCO.org or call 504-875-3908 to learn more.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Louisiana Blue – putting Louisiana first!



We’re Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, but you can call us Louisiana Blue. Our focus is serving our home state as we fulfill our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. Celebrating a 90-year legacy of meeting Louisiana’s healthcare needs, we offer numerous health plans statewide to fit Louisianians’ needs and budgets. We have been recognized for the past six years as an honoree of The Civic 50, named by Points of Light Foundation as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the country. Visit our website www.lablue.com or social media @MyLouisianaBlue.

Metairie Bank

For over 75 years, Metairie Bank has been committed to serving the hardworking families and businesses of Jefferson Parish and beyond. Founded in 1947 by local business leaders to support Metairie’s prosperity, this beloved community bank has grown across Southeast Louisiana, now with nine locations, including two on the Northshore and a newly renovated branch on David Drive in Metairie, set to open this Summer.

“As a community bank, our mission goes beyond just meeting financial needs. We are dedicated to nurturing the growth, prosperity, and well-being of the communities we serve. Our goal is to build lasting relationships and provide the support every individual and business needs to thrive,” says John LeBlanc, CEO of Metairie Bank.

Metairie Bank’s dedication to its customers and the community has earned it widespread recognition. It has been named “Best Local Bank” by Gambit Weekly and consistently voted one of the “Best Places to Work” by readers of CityBusiness.

Learn more at metairiebank.com.

CPA Realty, LLC

Jessica LeBlanc and her husband, Greg LeBlanc, own CPA Realty, LLC, a small boutique Real Estate Brokerage helping a variety of clients pursue their interests in real estate and/or expand their real estate portfolio, whether it is involving a commercial, residential, or investment property.

The CPA Realty team also includes several other valuable team members. Jessica’s son, Trey LeBlanc, handles marketing, and is currently pursuing an accounting degree at LSU. Colby Wenck is a Realtor® , and an attorney/owner of The Wenck Firm. Wesley M. Franatovich is a Realtor®, and holds an Anthropology degree from LSU. Megan Bardales is the executive office assistant, and has a business management degree.

In addition to CPA Realty, Jessica also owns a CPA consulting firm called Jessica D. LeBlanc, CPA, LLC, which is a small boutique firm helping a variety of clients with their outsourced accounting and forensic accounting needs.

Learn more at cparealtyllc.com.