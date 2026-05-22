Drew Brees – b1BANK Launches New Brand Strategy Amid Expansion. Image provided by If Agency.

NEW ORLEANS — b1BANK, the banking subsidiary of Business First Bancshares, Inc., has announced the unveiling of “Ignite Ambition,” a brand positioning that reflects how the bank partners with businesses, the leaders who run them and the families shaping their futures.

As b1BANK expands its presence across Louisiana and Texas, now operating more than 60 branches and offices across the two states, the updated positioning reflects an increased emphasis on its role in advising business owners and private banking clients on major financial and business decisions.

b1BANK – New Brand Strategy Rollout

Anchoring this positioning, b1BANK is launching the “Hall of Ambition” integrated marketing campaign featuring client stories from across its footprint. The campaign spotlights entrepreneurs and decision-makers shaping the regional economy.

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The bank said longtime client and brand ambassador Drew Brees joins the initiative to amplify those stories.

“b1BANK was built on the belief that as businesses grow, they should not have to choose between capability and connection,” said Jude Melville, CEO of b1BANK. “The decisions our clients make, whether for a company or a family, carry consequences for their employees, their neighborhoods and the next generation. ‘Ignite Ambition’ is our commitment to stand beside them with the resources and sophistication they need and the shared perspective they value.”

The updated positioning builds on b1BANK’s existing model of combining its growing asset base and expanded lending capacity with local market expertise. With a growing presence in Houston and Dallas alongside its established Louisiana footprint, the bank has expanded its capacity to serve clients across the region while maintaining a local, relationship-driven approach in each market.

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“Anyone who has led a team knows the people around you shape the outcome,” said Drew Brees. “I have seen firsthand, as a client and a longtime ambassador for this bank, what b1BANK means to the people working to build something that lasts. I am proud to help tell those stories.”

B1BANK Growth

b1BANK expanded into Texas beginning in 2022 with its acquisition of Texas Citizens Bank, adding six Houston-area locations and about $517 million in assets, and growing its footprint to 48 banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana and Texas. The bank continued that growth in 2024 with its acquisition of Oakwood Bancshares and Oakwood Bank, adding additional Dallas-area locations and bringing total assets to roughly $7.4 billion.

Today, b1BANK has grown to $8.9 billion in assets and operates banking centers and loan production offices throughout Louisiana and in the Dallas and Houston markets.

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Through its affiliate, Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC, b1BANK oversees $5.7 billion in assets under management, excluding $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets also managed by SSW.

The Hall of Ambition campaign was rolled out on May 20 across b1BANK’s markets through out-of-home advertising, radio, connected TV and digital media.