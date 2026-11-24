NEW ORLEANS — AWM, a technology company specializing in supply, fulfillment and inventory solutions, has been named the new title sponsor of the New Orleans Bowl, according to a Nov. 23 announcement by New Orleans Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. The 26th annual college football postseason game will take place Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome.

As title sponsor, AWM will lend its name to one of New Orleans’ longstanding college football traditions, which has welcomed student-athletes and fans from across the country since its inaugural game in 2001.

“AWM joins the New Orleans Bowl as title sponsor as we mark 25 years of bringing college football teams and their fans to New Orleans,” said Billy Ferrante, executive director of the AWM New Orleans Bowl. “The Bowl has become a fixture on our city’s sports calendar and continues to generate measurable economic impact for the region. With AWM’s support, we’ll build on that legacy and make this year’s Bowl a memorable experience for student-athletes and fans.”

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“Becoming the title sponsor of the New Orleans Bowl is an exciting opportunity for AWM to support college athletics and connect with a community that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Kevin Howard, CEO of AWM. “We are proud to partner with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on an event that brings people together and showcases the energy and hospitality of New Orleans. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of this longstanding tradition.”

2026 New Orleans Bowl

The New Orleans Bowl game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and will feature teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA, with participating teams announced on Selection Sunday, Dec. 6.

About the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. According to the Sports Foundation, since its founding, the organization has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events, turning a $50 million public investment into more than $4.7 billion in economic impact for the state and the Greater New Orleans area.

About AWM

AWM combines technology, logistics and on-site fulfillment to manage and deliver critical supplies. The company specializes in construction environments, helping manage the availability of materials, tools, consumables and equipment at job sites.

AWM’s services include real-time inventory visibility, intelligent replenishment, on-site fulfillment and AI-powered performance insights. Although rooted in construction, the company’s technology-driven model is designed to serve other industries with inventory and supply chain management needs.