Awards and Honors: Thomas Flanagan, CrescentCare and More

NEW ORLEANS — Thomas Flanagan of Flanagan Partners LLP has been inducted into the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. Founded in 1990, the Academy is an invitation-only association of appellate lawyers “dedicated to promoting the highest standards of professionalism and advocacy in appellate courts.” Flanagan, also an adjunct professor at Tulane Law School, maintains an active appellate practice in the federal and state courts of Louisiana.

Here are more recent awards and honors:

DePaul Community Health Center Lead Nurse Practitioner Krystal Howard has been nominated for the Nursing Excellence Award by the New Orleans District Nurses Association. Theaward recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the nursing profession and have demonstrated excellence in clinical practice, leadership, education or research.

CrescentCare facilities have been recognized and designated as a “Leader in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. CrescentCare facilities recognized and re-designated include clinics located at 1631 Elysian Fields Avenue and 2515 Canal Street in New Orleans. The honor was based on the HRC Foundation’s annual Healthcare Equality Index, a benchmarking assessment of healthcare facilities.

Jenice Heck, chief operating officer at Lighthouse Louisiana, received the VisionServe Alliance Cathy Holden Award for Managerial Excellence. VisionServe Alliance leads a consortium of organizations and leaders that advance the entire vision loss field. The Cathy Holden Award honors a high-level employee of a member organization who has impacted, contributed to, or led staff pursuing organizational excellence. “Receiving this award is an unbelievable honor. I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to build strong teams that have done amazing work for the community,” said Heck.

LCMC Health announced that seven of its hospitals have earned high Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group. The national organization assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. All seven LCMC Health hospitals that participated in the survey ranked as an “A” or “B.”